Christina Hall's 'trouble' teen daughter looks so grown-up as proud mom shares new photo

Christina Hall has been going through a difficult time of late, having recently filed for divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall.

The Flip or Flop host has been trying to keep positive and is surrounding herself with her family, having shared several photos of them, including her children and parents, over the weekend.

The star also proudly posted a picture of her oldest child, daughter Taylor, 13, with a group of friends, on her Instagram Stories, joking that they were "trouble" in the caption. She included a love heart eye emoji and a crying with laughter emoji alongside it.

Taylor is growing up fast and looked exactly like her mom in the fun picture, as she stood in the middle of the group. Christina shares Taylor and eight-year-old son Brayden with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and is also mom to four-year-old son Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

The Christina on the Coast star and ex Josh both filed for divorce at the beginning of July in Orange County, CA. While Josh cited Tuesday July 8 as the date of their separation, Christina stated the date as July 7, according to court documents.

Christina Hall shared a new photo of her daughter Taylor, captioning the image 'trouble'

Both listed "irreconcilable differences" for the reason for their split. Christina has asked the court to restore her last name to Haack and requested that neither party receive spousal support.

She has also asked for Josh to pay her legal fees. Josh, meanwhile, has asked for alimony from Christina and wants the court to eliminate her ability for spousal support from him.

© Instagram Christina with her daughter Taylor

He is also seeking her to pay his attorney fees. The documents also claim that Josh has asked the court to "divvy up what was theirs respectively before they got hitched".

© Getty Images Christina with ex-husband Josh Hall

Christina and Josh started dating in March 2021 after reportedly meeting at a real estate conference. After announcing they were dating, Christina explained in an Instagram caption that the couple had connected in the spring but hadn't wanted to let the media into their relationship to begin with.

© Christina Hall Christina Hall with her two sons, Hudson (right) and Brayden (center back)

She told her fans at the time: "I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit."

In September 2021 during a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico, the couple announced their engagement by showing off Christina's ring on Instagram. They married in Maui, Hawaii, in April 2022, and Christina announced the news of their wedding five months later.

© Instagram Christina and Josh filed for divorce at the beginning of July

Since the news of their split, it has since been reported per US Weekly that Josh has been cut from HGTV's new show, The Flip Off, which stars Christina and her ex-husband Tarek, as well as his wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

The Flip Off was originally supposed to see Christina and Josh compete against Tarek and Heather to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain". The series, which was announced on May 15, is slated to air in early 2025.