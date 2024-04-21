Carrie Johnson shares precious photos from lavish holiday with all three children

Carrie Johnson enjoyed an idyllic family holiday in Morocco last week. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 36-year-old – who shares three children with husband Boris – gave fans a glimpse of her travels with Wilfred, three, Romy, two, and nine-month-old Frank.

© Instagram Carrie Johnson revealed that she'd taken her kids on a getaway to Marrakech

"Last week - before I became a duck mum (!) - @annaelerihart and I took the kids to Morocco for a few days," she captioned a carousel of photos.

"We stayed in a little guesthouse I've been going to for over 10 years so it was v cool to go back with my gang, although poor Frank spent most of the time in teething hell. He seemed so poorly one night I nearly took him to hospital in Marrakech, I was so worried. It's so hard seeing the little ones in pain and still no sign of any pesky teeth!"

© Instagram The family enjoyed a trip to the desert

Among the comments, fans noted how quickly Carrie's kids are growing up, and sent their best to little Frank.

Judging by their photos, the family made the most of their time in Morocco; visiting camels in the desert, enjoying a spot of al-fresco dining, trying fresh pastries and heading to markets filled with vibrant pottery.

Absent from the photos was Carrie's husband Boris, but while the politician was absent from their latest getaway, he joined them on their ski trip in March. Giving us serious travel envy with endless pictures of snow-capped mountains, the mum-of-three explained that they'd been to La Rosiere in Montvalezan, France, so their oldest children – Wilf and Romy – could take skiing lessons.

Recommended video You may also like Carrie Johnson shares adorable video of son Wilfred from the mountains during ultra-luxe ski trip

"Skiing with 3, 3 and under, is not for the faint-hearted and I did wonder if we were a bit crazy to attempt it but when I asked on here, loads of you said you'd done it and to go for it - and I'm so glad we did!" Carrie penned in the caption.

© Instagram Carrie and Boris enjoyed a skiing holiday with their children in March

"We went to La Rosiere which was amazing - particularly for little ones. La Rosiere offer private lessons from age 2 and ski school from age 3. I think that's a bit younger than your average resort and so it was perfect for us.

"I got all the kids ski gear off Vinted," she continued. "Don't think I spent more than £30 on each child for full ski gear - jackets, salopettes, goggles, gloves, socks etc. Will sell most of it back on Vinted when they grow out of it too.

"It's definitely not easy though. Just getting the kids up the mountain, pushing Frank up in the buggy, while carrying our skis and theirs, was a proper workout."

When the family of five isn't jetting off around the globe for luxury holidays, they reside at their stunning home, Brightwell Manor, a grade II-listed property in the heart of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell a little village in Oxfordshire. Over 400 years old, the property boasts nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, six reception rooms, and multiple open fireplaces, plus a five-acre garden that has a castle, moat, tennis court, and duck pond complete with its own family of ducks.