Susan Lucci, 77 proudly rocks strapless mini dress

All My Children star Susan Lucci looked stunning on Thursday June 6 as she boldly rocked a strapless mini dress at a gala.

The 77-year-old actress was named this year’s Community Honoree by the Belmont Child Care Association which "cares for and educates the children" of backstretch workers, those who work behind the scenes of the racing world.

Susan wore a gorgeous leopard-print mini dress which featured an asymmetrical hem and a bow detail across the chest, proudly showing off her toned arms and legs as she paired the dress with nude heels. She kept her hair loose over her shoulders and added a white summer hat.

The philanthropist has had a busy week as the day before she was honored with the prestigious The Spirit of Life Award at the annual City of Hope Gala.

The award-winning star rocked another mini dress, this time in hot pink with an embroidered bodice and pleated mini skirt, and she teamed the dress with a pair of matching pink heels, and wore her brunette hair in a bouncy blowdry.

The accolade is presented to individuals who exemplify the ideals and values that have guided City of Hope for a century. Past participants have included Jane Fonda, Dr. Jill Biden, Brooke Shields, Cindy Crawford, Hoda Kotb and Robin Roberts.

Susan told HELLO! before the event: "I have to acknowledge how prestigious it really is to receive this award from The City of Hope. I know the list of former recipients and I'm very honored to be in their presence. And also, my goodness, it's very humbling.

"You just go along in your life and try to do the best you can, but to be acknowledged by the City of Hope for contributions to women's health is just more than I could have ever expected or hoped for. And so I'm very, very honored indeed to accept this award."

Susan Lucci on the red carpet at the Spirit Of Life Gala

Susan was also recently asked by ABC to take part in The Golden Bachelorette as their lead.

"I believe that they contacted my publicist and it wasn't for me," Susan told People. "I watched The Golden Bachelor. I really enjoyed watching The Golden Bachelor. This is a new addiction for me."

The show instead picked Joan Vassos, 61, who made her Bachelor franchise debut as a contestant on The Golden Bachelor with Gerry Turner.