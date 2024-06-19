HGTV's Christina Hall in disbelief over teenage daughter's appearance in photo shared with fans

Where has the time gone? That's what Christina Hall was thinking when she shared a photo of her daughter, Taylor, with fans on Wednesday.

The Flip or Flop alum took to Instagram with a snapshot of her teenage offspring and her caption said it all.

In the image, Taylor - who is now 13 years old - was a tiny tyke dressed in an adorable soccer kit during training.

She looked cute as can be in the oversized shirt with 'El Moussa' and the number 12 on the back and her hair tied up in a messy ponytail.

"How is this almost 10 years ago?" wrote Christina alongside a crying emoji.

Fans will find it hard to believe too as Christina's children appear to be growing up so fast. Taylor is a fully-fledged teen, her brother Brayden - who the HGTV star also shares with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa - is eight, and her youngest, Hudson - whose dad is Ant Anstead - is four.

Christina is now married to her third husband, Josh Hall, however, they don't have any children together.

He adores being a stepdad to Christina's brood but confessed to Entertainment Tonight: "There's a lot of adjustments to being a stepdad.

"It's adjusting my time. Instead of having to just take care of [Christina], I've got three little ones that I have to give attention to as much as you do."

Still, he maintained: "But I think it's very rewarding, because I now know that when those kids become contributing adults to society one day, I'll have had an impact on how they were brought up and what they become."

Taylor is mini-me of her mom and when she hit her milestone birthday in September 2023, she had her braces removed, making the resemblance to her famous mother even more obvious.

At the time, Christina penned a heartfelt tribute to her firstborn when she shared a photo of her with her pin straight, white teeth.

"Best birthday present - braces off!" she wrote before adding. "We have a teenager!! Happy 13 birthday Taylor! Sweet girl - you impress me every day, I absolutely adore you.

"Thank you for making me a mommy and my only wish is time would slow down so I could enjoy you as a kid as long as possible.

"Singing in the car, late night talks, bike rides to the mall, dole whip, hanging with our chickens, soccer Saturdays. Being your mom is the biggest blessing. My beautiful, feisty, funny, smart, creative, old soul. I love you beyond words."