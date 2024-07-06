Mindy Kaling's ultra rare glimpse at her new baby Anne

Mindy Kaling is settling into life with her new baby Anne, who is five months old. The star of The Office took to Instagram to share with fans a first glimpse of her little one over their Fourth of July celebrations.

She captioned the photo carousel: "A sandy/salty skin/no makeup/freezing cold perfect waves/lots of sunscreen/frosting/outside for hours kind of Independence Day."

© @mindykaling Instagram Mindy shares a snap of baby Anne

Mindy shared a photo of herself with her daughter Anne sitting on her lap, with a full head of hair growing as she wore white and blue stripes. While her face was hidden from the camera, Mindy couldn't help but smile in the sunlight.

The comedian also shared photos of her other children, daughter Katherine Swati, six, and her son Spencer Avu, three, as they played together on the lawn. The family also seemed to go to the beach, as she shared a clip of her kids walking down the craggy rocks towards the waves.

The mom of three also shared a clip of Anne grabbing hold of her thumb with her little fingers, as they sat in the sun on the sandy banks. They seemed to be enjoying the sun as they sat on a deck chair super close to the waves.

Another shot saw that Mindy and her children had enjoyed some cupcakes together as a family, frosting their own for the holiday.

© @mindykaling Instagram Mindy's elder children Katherine and Spencer

Mindy revealed she had quietly welcomed her third baby, as she celebrated her 45th birthday on June 24. She shared a photo of her two eldest children lying next to the newborn, as well as a photo of her baby bump, and one of her sitting in a hospital bed with Katherine and Spencer.

She wrote: "In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined."

"When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life", she said. "I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!"

The actress has kept the paternity of her children private, although ex-boyfriend B.J. Novak is the godfather to Katherine and Spencer. They have remained close, despite dating on and off while writing and acting on The Office, which mirrored their characters' own on-again off-again relationship.