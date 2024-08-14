Billy Joel shares glimpse into private home life with rare photos of lookalike daughter Della

Billy Joel shared a glimpse inside his private home life with some adorable photos of his lookalike daughter Della.

The "Uptown Girl" hitmaker, 75, celebrated Della's ninth birthday this week and gave his followers a rare glimpse of his daughter in the process.

In the images, Della can be seen sitting on a replica fire truck, riding a horse, and petting baby goats.

Captioning the sweet snaps, Billy wrote: "Happy 9th Birthday, Della Rose. Watching you grow and shine, keeps us all in awe. We love you."

His followers were blown away by the family resemblance, with one commenting: "Omgoodness she looks just like you Billy Joel!!!!"

A second said: "She's such a smiley, confident little cutie- a mini Billy." A third added: "Oh my goodness, on photo 3 she is your double!"

Billy shares Della and his other daughter Remy with his wife, equestrian, and former Morgan Stanley exec Alexis Roderick.

After six years together, they tied the knot in Long Island on the Fourth of July in 2015; Billy was 66, and Alexis was 33. Several weeks later, they welcomed Della, on August 12, 2015.

The nine-year-old has never been afraid of the spotlight, and during Billy's recent show in Cardiff, Wales, she sang with him on a special version of "My Life".

Della isn't the only singer in the family as her younger sister Remy, six, can also belt out a tune and has joined her dad and sister on stage for the final night of his Madison Square Garden residency, and again at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

In 2019, Billy opened up to Rolling Stone about having young children later in life, revealing he is often mistaken for their grandfather.

"I take (them) to school and one of the other parents will go, 'Oh, your granddaughter's so cute," Billy shared.

"I still love being a dad. I didn't know that I would be a father again at this age, but I'm glad I am," he added. "They keep you young."

Billy's eldest daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, 38, is a singer-songwriter and she too has performed several times live with her dad.

Billy welcomed Alexa Ray with his ex-wife Christie Brinkley. They met in 1983 in St Barts, and soon struck up a romance, marrying in March 1985 on a yacht on the Hudson River in New York.

Two days after Della's birth, Alexa Ray celebrated the arrival of her new baby sister with a sweet post on Instagram.

She wrote: "Celebrating the arrival of my precious little sister this week. With Pop and his Darling's happiness at their peak. As long as you are growing in love and loyalty you're cultivating a life worth more than royalty."

The veteran singer has been married four times. His first wife was Elizabeth Weber Small, whom he wed in 1973 before divorcing in 1982.

Billy married Christie in 1985, but they split in 1994 although they have remained close friends and co-parents to Alexa Ray.

October 2004 saw him tie the knot with chef Katie Lee before they announced their separation in June 2009. Billy has been with his fourth wife, Alexis, since 2009.

