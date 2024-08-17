Demi Moore delights fans with baby photos amid special family occasion

As Rumer Willis marked her 36th birthday, her family and friends were sure to celebrate the day with her - including mom Demi Moore.

The St. Elmo's Fire actress delighted fans with adorable baby photos of her eldest daughter to mark the special occasion. The photo showed a young-looking Demi lying in her bed with a newborn Rumer curled up with her, as they looked at the camera.

© @demimoore Demi with baby Rumer

She then shared a black and white photo of herself comforting Rumer while she gave birth, resting her own head on top of her daughter's in an intimate moment. She captioned the emotional post: "Rumer, you will always be my baby! Happy birthday, my love," adding: "To a new year beyond measure.I love and adore you!"

© @demimoore Demi with her daughter Rumer while she was giving birth

Rumer, whose father is Bruce Willis, responded to the photo: "Oh mama I love you so much."

This isn't the first time Demi has shared photos from Rumer's home birth, as for her 35th birthday - just three months after her daughter had given birth - the actress shared moments from the emotional day.

She captioned the photo: "My life changed the day you were born. You brought a depth, meaning, and purpose to my existence along with an understanding of love that I had never known. Now here you are my baby, with your own baby, bringing even greater meaning, magic, and love into all of our lives."

Rumer's labor experience

Rumer has spoken openly about her unmedicated home birth in which she gave birth to daughter Louetta in a birthing tub, where she described "intense" contractions and an "overwhelming pain."

© Instagram Rumer Willis and her daughter Louetta Willis make funny faces for a selfie, shared on Instagram

"I let go, I actually let myself surrender to ... what was happening. And my body ... just downloaded what to do," she said, describing the experience as "primal" and "magical."

© Instagram Photo shared by Rumer Willis on Instagram July 2024 of her mom Demi Moore with her daughter Louetta, as they celebrated Scout Willis' birthday in Idaho

It was during her home birth that Rumer broke her own water, describing the moment as "wild."

"And then (the midwife) was checking me and felt my water bag bulging, but still not popping, which was wild," she said. "And so I was like, 'Well, should we break it? Do you want to break it?' And she goes, 'Well, you can.'"

© Instagram Photo shared by Demi Moore on Instagram of her daughter Rumer Willis and her daughter Louetta while attending the Sun Valley Music Festival in Idaho, August 6, 2024

Rumer revealed there was a photo of her doing so with "this look of shock and surprise on my face."

She welcomed her daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis on April 18, 2023.