Cheryl shares rare pic of son Bear after 'perfect' staycation

Rather than joining the hoards of celebrities who are currently sunning themselves in far away destinations, Girls Aloud star Cheryl has revealed her 'perfect' holiday with son Bear - and it's right here in the UK.

Taking to Instagram, Cheryl revealed she and Bear, who she shares with One Direction's Liam Payne, have been sunning themselves in the British countryside on a wholesome UK break.

Having kept Bear out of the limelight, the seven-year-old made a rare appearance on Cheryl's Instagram as the mother and son duo took in the Northern Lights appearing in the British skies.

The singer shared that they've been spending time in Cumbria, at exclusive holiday home The Country House.

Posting a heart warming reel to Instagram, it showed Cheryl enjoying the estate's grounds, including feeding chickens, sunbathing and late-night star gazing.

"There’s really no place like the English countryside when the sun is shining," she penned. "And as if it couldn’t get any better .. the northern lights even shone for us too. thank you Ben and Paul @thecountryhousediaries , it really couldn’t have been more perfect."

Bear is seen pointing up at the night's sky as his mum Cheryl embraces him. Wearing a cosy dressing gown, Cheryl looked right at home at the holiday destination.

Cheryl's been enjoying some downtime after the sold-out Girls Aloud tour. She admitted she's been taking time to reflect on the incredible tour, thanking Girls Aloud fans for their unwavering support.

"I have had such a shift in gears for the past week .. sitting in the silence with only the occasional nature sounds I have been reflecting a lot on the past few months and I feel so grateful," she wrote. "I wanted to thank you again for the amazing experience we shared on this last tour and our subsequent pride show... the memories will stay with me forever. It has been a true highlight in my life. To get to connect with you all again after so long , to be together and share the stage once more with the girls to celebrate Sarah was truly a blessing. I love you all. There is nothing quite like a GA crowd."

"P.S If you ever need a bit of relaxation & peace there is nowhere better than the English countryside (imo) especially when the sun shines," she added.

Fellow Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh also stayed at the lavish holiday home, holidaying with Cheryl and Bear plus Kimberley's children too. It's unclear if Cheryl's recent break is the same as Kimberley's posts in June, or whether Cheryl has since been back to the gorgeous destination. If she has, we can see why.

The six-bedroom Georgian house is said to be nestled in the centre of a traditional Cumbrian village, Castle Carrock, that sits on the foothills of the North Pennines. The beautifully decorated home includes logfires, swathes of countryside, and snooker tables, as well as a stunning outdoor copper bath tub.