Today's Sheinelle Jones melts hearts with baby photos in celebratory family post

Sheinelle Jones is a proud mom as her son Kayin turned 15, a moment she commemorated with an emotional post on Instagram.

The mom-of-three took to the photo-sharing app to celebrate the day with previously unseen photos of the mother-son duo together, with an especially adorable baby picture. In the snap, Sheinelle held her newborn baby, looking away from the camera as all her attention rested on him.

© @sheinelle_o Instagram Sheinelle shares a baby photo of her eldest son Kayin

She then shared a selfie of them together in which the resemblance was undeniable as they smiled brightly. In a third photo, Sheinelle and Kayin smiled by the beach, as she held her son tightly. Sheinelle shared photos that showed her son's growth up until his recent graduation, as he's soon to start high school.

© @sheinelle_o Instagram The family resemblance between Sheinelle and her son is undeniable

The veteran anchor captioned the photo: "15 years ago today … my heart expanded with so much love - I can’t even describe it."

She added, in reference to the Celine Dion cover of "Beautiful Boy" which soundtracked the photo carousel: "I love you Kayin!!! I used to play this song when you were a baby…now - you're heading to high school! Goodness time is flying … HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!"

© @sheinelle_o Instagram Sheinelle and Kayin smiling at the beach

Kayin will be starting high school soon, and Sheinelle took to Instagram in June to celebrate his graduation from eighth grade as she said: "I remember your first day of pre k like it was yesterday!"

© @sheinelle_o Instagram Sheinelle at her son's eighth grade graduation

"You were this giant light ready to soak up everything they could teach you," she added. "All of these years later, your love for learning continues, but more importantly your love for people, and passion for squeezing the *most* out of your experiences - from music to sports."

Sheinelle shared a photo of her son speaking at the podium, as if to show he'd played an extra special role in the ceremony. She said: "When you stepped up to the podium with that smile, my heart was filled with so much gratitude for the young man that you are, and the man you are becoming."

Sheinelle shares three children with her husband Uche Ojeh: Kayin, and her twins Clara and Uche. While she tends to keep them out of the spotlight, she described parenting them when they were younger as "chaotic."

"And I would be lying to you if I said that it wasn’t," Sheinelle told People in 2017. "One four year old alone can be a tornado, so I have two of them. And then they have a big brother who is seven."

The 3rd Hour host brought in her kids to work in April 2023 for the show's "Bring A Kid To Work Day". It was the first time they saw her do the show in the studio, of which she said: "I think it was good for them to see what mommy does every morning. I used to love going to work with my mom … I hope they look back on this day fondly too."