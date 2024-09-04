Elle Macpherson is in promo mode as she releases her upcoming memoir, Elle. The supermodel, who was nicknamed 'The Body' in her heyday, will detail her life and hugely successful career in the book.

The Australian beauty will also explain her health struggles including her diagnosis of breast cancer seven years ago and her decision to not undergo chemotherapy.

After being diagnosed with HER2-positive oestrogen-receptive intraductal carcinoma following a lumpectomy, Elle received advice from 32 doctors and was urged to undergo a mastectomy, radiation, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and a reconstruction of her breast.

However, the 60-year-old explained she was going to treat her condition with "an intuitive, heart-led holistic approach" instead.

It's likely that Elle's self-titled book will also reveal the story of her family life, relationships and her two sons, Flynn, 26, and Cy, 21. The supermodel has a strong bond with both her boys, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Arpad 'Arki' Busson.

Elle often shares photos and selfies of her boys on social media, both of whom have followed in their mom's footsteps and become models themselves.

1/ 7 © Instagram Elle with her eldest, Flynn The gorgeous black and white photo was shared on Elle's Instagram to mark Flynn's birthday and it shows the strong bond that they have. The mother-and-son duo are walking along the beach as they smile and share a laugh together.



2/ 7 © Instagram Following in mom's footsteps This sweet snap of Elle's eldest was also shared to mark his most recent 26th birthday. Flynn, who beams from ear to ear in the snap, is the image of his famous mom.



3/ 7 © Instagram Cy the model It's not hard to see why Cy has also become a model like his mom and older brother. This super glamorous photo shows how Elle and her youngest, 21, clearly work brilliantly together. Cy looks super cool in his white t-shirt while his mom places an affectionate arm around his shoulder.



4/ 7 © Instagram Elle with her precious boys The trio are not only close, but they spend lots of quality time together. Elle and her boys wore matching white ensembles in this photo as they posed at a gorgeously decorated dining table.



5/ 7 © Instagram Towering son Cy and Elle look effortlessly cool in this photo as they stand in a grand hallway on vacation arm-in-arm. Elle looks sensational in a black strapless dress while Cy opted for a casual white t-shirt layered underneath a grey suit.



6/ 7 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis,Getty Towering son Further evidence that both boys tower over their mom! Flynn joined his mom Elle at the Christian Dior Haute Courter AW 2022 show in Paris, France and both were dressed to the nines. Flynn was ever the proud son as he placed his arm around Elle, who was stunning in a neutral Dior gown.



7/ 7 © Instagram Quality time This candid photo shows the solid bond Elle has with Flynn and Cy. All three look happy and smiley in the sunshine on their holiday.



