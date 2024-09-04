After being diagnosed with HER2-positive oestrogen-receptive intraductal carcinoma following a lumpectomy, Elle received advice from 32 doctors and was urged to undergo a mastectomy, radiation, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and a reconstruction of her breast.
However, the 60-year-old explained she was going to treat her condition with "an intuitive, heart-led holistic approach" instead.
It's likely that Elle's self-titled book will also reveal the story of her family life, relationships and her two sons, Flynn, 26, and Cy, 21. The supermodel has a strong bond with both her boys, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Arpad 'Arki' Busson.
Don't miss
Elle often shares photos and selfies of her boys on social media, both of whom have followed in their mom's footsteps and become models themselves.
Click through the gallery to see her towering sons in their sweetest family photos.