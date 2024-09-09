Strictly star flooded with support after surprise pregnancy announcement

Congratulations are in order as Iveta Lukosiute has announced her pregnancy. The professional dancer, who appeared on Strictly from 2012 to 2014, is set to welcome her third child with husband, Jenya Raytses.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Iveta, 44, gave fans a glimpse of her baby shower. Posing alongside clusters of pink and blue balloons, the Lithuanian star wrote: "Oh Baby #3." Looking radiant with her pregnancy glow, Iveta donned a white tulle dress to celebrate her newest arrival.

Already a proud mum-of-two, the Strictly star shares a son, Vidas, and a daughter, Ilana, with her partner Jenya, whom she married in August 2017. In a recent post, Iveta celebrated their wedding anniversary.

"7 years married, 9 years together, 2 kids later I feel that our life together just began & at the same time it feels like we have been together forever. I Love you so much @artjenya. Happy Anniversary," she captioned a video montage.

Iveta and her family currently reside in Naples, Florida, where she continues to lead dance classes. Prior to the move, she spent three years competing on Strictly in the UK.

The former pro joined the show in 2012 for series 10, when she was partnered with TV star, Johnny Ball. A year later, she teamed up with Waterloo Road actor Mark Benton, and they finished in seventh place. Iveta's final stint in the ballroom came in 2014, when she completed alongside rugby player, Thom Evans, placing 12th.

Making headlines when she decided to leave Strictly after three years on the BBC show, Iveta said in a statement: "I really enjoyed my experience on Strictly Come Dancing. I loved everything about the show, dancers, judges, BBC, celebrities, fans – all of it was a pleasure to be a part of…

Iveta joined Strictly in 2012 before departing in 2014

"This year, I will focus more on my dance school in New York City, since I was away so much. However, I will be more than happy to stay involved with the show in the future."

Following her exit from Strictly, Iveta's children have become her pride and joy. While announcing her second pregnancy in 2019, however, the professional dancer explained that their fertility journey had been challenging.

Recommended video You may also like The Strictly Come Dancing 2024 line-up so far

Posting a snapshot alongside her husband Jenya Raytses as they held a baby scan photo, Iveta wrote: "After two years of unsuccessful tries and two consecutive miscarriages, we are happy to share that we are finally expecting a second baby. #pregnant #parents #2ndbaby #alloveragain #happy #family #love."