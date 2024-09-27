Cate Blanchett's eldest son, 22, makes rare red carpet appearance alongside mom's A-list friends

Cate Blanchett and her husband Andrew Upton have long kept their family life private but it looks like eldest son Dashiell is ready to step out into the spotlight.

The 22-year-old joined his mom for a rare red carpet appearance on Thursday September 27 along with George and Amal Clooney, and Emily Blunt at the Albie Awards in New York City.

© John Nacion Wearing a smart black suit with a double-breasted blazer and a blue ribbon pinned to the collar, Dashiell – who goes by Dash – looked dashing for the big night with mom Cate.



© Taylor Hill The awards ceremony, held at the New York Public Library, aims to “shine a protective spotlight on courageous justice defenders who are at risk, sending a message to those who abuse human rights that the world is watching”. The Albies are named after anti-apartheid hero Justice Albie Sachs, who received a lifetime achievement award at the charity’s inaugural fundraiser in 2022.



© Gotham The mother and son duo held hands as they made their way into the event – held in the New York Public Library – and Cate then proudly looped an arm through her son's as they walked the red carpet.



© Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin Dash is thought to have graduated from film school in 2022 and was reported to have worked on The Fall Guy, alongside Emily and Ryan Gosling, in the cinematography department as an assistant, taking set stills and capturing behind-the-scenes promotional content.



© Dave Benett Cate is mom to four children: Dash, Roman, 18, and Ignatius, 15, and eight-year-old daughter Edith, whom she and Andrew adopted in 2015. "Having boys is great", she once told People of being a boy mom."It's a neat position to be in and I love the high energy that comes along in raising boys. It's fun." But when they welcomed Edith into their family, it brought a new dynamic with Cate sharing that "fourth time around, it’s extraordinary".