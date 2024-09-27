Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cate Blanchett's eldest son, 22, makes rare red carpet appearance alongside mom's A-list friends
Subscribe
Cate Blanchett's eldest son, 22, makes rare red carpet appearance alongside mom's A-list friends
Dashiell John Upton, Cate Blanchett at The Albies© John Nacion

Cate Blanchett's eldest son, 22, makes rare red carpet appearance alongside mom's A-list friends

 Cate is mom to four children with husband Andrew

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Cate Blanchett and her husband Andrew Upton have long kept their family life private but it looks like eldest son Dashiell is ready to step out into the spotlight.

The 22-year-old joined his mom for a rare red carpet appearance on Thursday September 27 along with George and Amal Clooney, and Emily Blunt at the Albie Awards in New York City.

Dashiell John Upton, Cate Blanchett at The Albies© John Nacion

Wearing a smart black suit with a double-breasted blazer and a blue ribbon pinned to the collar, Dashiell – who goes by Dash – looked dashing for the big night with mom Cate.

George Clooney and Cate Blanchett attend the 2024 Albie Awards © Taylor Hill

The awards ceremony, held at the New York Public Library, aims to “shine a protective spotlight on courageous justice defenders who are at risk, sending a message to those who abuse human rights that the world is watching”. 

The Albies are named after anti-apartheid hero Justice Albie Sachs, who received a lifetime achievement award at the charity’s inaugural fundraiser in 2022.

© Gotham

The mother and son duo held hands as they made their way into the event – held in the New York Public Library – and Cate then proudly looped an arm through her son's as they walked the red carpet.

Dashiell John Upton and Cate Blanchett are seen attending Clooney Foundation For Justice's The Albies © Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin

Dash is thought to have graduated from film school in 2022 and was reported to have worked on The Fall Guy, alongside Emily and Ryan Gosling, in the cinematography department as an assistant, taking set stills and capturing behind-the-scenes promotional content.

Andrew Upton and Cate Blanchett attend a special event launching Cate Blanchett's role as Creative Director of Toku Saka© Dave Benett

Cate is mom to four children: Dash, Roman, 18, and Ignatius, 15, and eight-year-old daughter Edith, whom she and Andrew adopted in 2015.

"Having boys is great", she once told People of being a boy mom."It's a neat position to be in and I love the high energy that comes along in raising boys. It's fun."

But when they welcomed Edith into their family, it brought a new dynamic with Cate sharing that "fourth time around, it’s extraordinary".

Ignatius Upton and Cate Blanchett attend The Green Carpet Fashion Awards Italia 2018 © Dave Benett

The Elizabeth star and her director husband, both from Australia, have raised their family in England, in recent years, with the family enjoying a quiet existence in east Sussex.

The pair renovated a historic English manor called Highwell House. reportedly worth up to $7 million, and once home to Sherlock Holmes author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and then later Doctor Who star Tom Baker.  

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More