Cate Blanchett's eldest son, 22, makes rare red carpet appearance alongside mom's A-list friends

Wearing a smart black suit with a double-breasted blazer and a blue ribbon pinned to the collar, Dashiell – who goes by Dash – looked dashing for the big night with mom Cate.
The awards ceremony, held at the New York Public Library, aims to “shine a protective spotlight on courageous justice defenders who are at risk, sending a message to those who abuse human rights that the world is watching”.
The Albies are named after anti-apartheid hero Justice Albie Sachs, who received a lifetime achievement award at the charity’s inaugural fundraiser in 2022.
The mother and son duo held hands as they made their way into the event – held in the New York Public Library – and Cate then proudly looped an arm through her son's as they walked the red carpet.
Dash is thought to have graduated from film school in 2022 and was reported to have worked on The Fall Guy, alongside Emily and Ryan Gosling, in the cinematography department as an assistant, taking set stills and capturing behind-the-scenes promotional content.
"Having boys is great", she once told People of being a boy mom."It's a neat position to be in and I love the high energy that comes along in raising boys. It's fun."
But when they welcomed Edith into their family, it brought a new dynamic with Cate sharing that "fourth time around, it’s extraordinary".
The Elizabeth star and her director husband, both from Australia, have raised their family in England, in recent years, with the family enjoying a quiet existence in east Sussex.
The pair renovated a historic English manor called Highwell House. reportedly worth up to $7 million, and once home to Sherlock Holmes author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and then later Doctor Who star Tom Baker.
