Blake Lively makes a case for a chic brown coat - here are 3 I have my eye on

I suddenly feel the need to wrap myself up in a cozy, warm chocolate brown overcoat. Full disclosure: it’s not just because it’s October and there’s a chill in the air, it’s because I spotted It Ends With Us star Blake Lively wearing the perfect look on Instagram.

Sure, the point of the post was to promote her recently-launched Blake Brown hair care line (more specifically, the brand’s All-In-Wonder Leave-In Potion, which you can shop at Target) but it really was that chic longline coat that got my attention.

Channeling Serena van der Woodsen from Gossip Girl in the series of snaps, Blake rocked tousled I-woke-up-like this bedhead hair and styled the coat shirtless, wearing only a pair of jeans with the oversized overcoat.



With the temperatures dropping I think in real life some more practical styling might be a little necessary - but that minor detail aside, I loved this look so much I went on the hunt for some dupes!

The inspiration:

Blake’s a huge fan of designer labels from Oscar de la Renta to Versace, but I thought I’d look for something at a bit lower price point. As it turns out the star's coat is right on trend, so there are a few great options to shop.

Shop the look:

Top of my list is this chic overcoat from H&M, which has the same vibe but without breaking the bank.

The $99 / £84.99 maxi coat is a modern classic, with notched lapels, a tab and button at the cuffs and a high cut vent in the back. The fully-lined piece is single-breasted with strong shoulders just like Blake’s, making it just perfect if you’re wanting to copy her look.

I also can’t resist a good wardrobe boost from Anthropologie, and this textured coat instantly caught my eye. The cocoa-hued piece, also single breasted, with side slant pockets and a button front, is from the brand’s in-house collection. It’s in line with the teddy coat trend - I love a soft fuzzy coat during the winter! - and definitely would fit into Serena van der Woodsen’s wardrobe.

Reiss Lucia Wool Blend Double Breasted Coat in Chocolate $575 at Reiss US £348 at Reiss UK



My third pick, from Reiss, is a little bit more of a splurge but worth it - after all, the British brand is a favorite of none other than Princess Kate. Wrapping yourself up in this wool blend midi-length overcoat will keep you warm and stylish all winter. My favorite details? The relaxed fit, oversized lapels and wrap-style belt - although the coat also looks great without it. Shop it straight from Reiss, or at Nordstrom and, in the UK, at John Lewis where it's still available in a few sizes.

Wondering how to style it? Any of these coats would look super stylish with tailored, pleated wide leg trousers or of course jeans like Blake. Layer it with white button down, cashmere knit vest and a pair of cool sneakers for a dressed-down streetwear vibe.

Or go the quiet luxury route with a knit dress in the same chocolatey tone and leather knee-high boots.

Either way, you’ll look super stylish this autumn-winter and for seasons to come.