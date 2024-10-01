Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Blake Lively makes a case for a chic brown coat - here are 3 I have my eye on
Subscribe
Blake Lively makes a case for a chic brown coat - here are 3 I have my eye on
blake lively brown coat instagram dupe for less

Blake Lively makes a case for a chic brown coat - here are 3 I have my eye on

Blake Lively's oversized maxi coat is so stylish - here’s how to get the look

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Karen Silas
Senior Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

I suddenly feel the need to wrap myself up in a cozy, warm chocolate brown overcoat. Full disclosure: it’s not just because it’s October and there’s a chill in the air, it’s because I spotted It Ends With Us star Blake Lively wearing the perfect look on Instagram.

Sure, the point of the post was to promote her recently-launched Blake Brown hair care line (more specifically, the brand’s All-In-Wonder Leave-In Potion, which you can shop at Target) but it really was that chic longline coat that got my attention. 

Channeling Serena van der Woodsen from Gossip Girl  in the series of snaps, Blake rocked tousled I-woke-up-like this bedhead hair and styled the coat shirtless, wearing only a pair of jeans with the oversized overcoat.

With the temperatures dropping I think in real life some more practical styling might be a little necessary - but that minor detail aside, I loved this look so much I went on the hunt for some dupes!

The inspiration:

View post on Instagram
 

Blake’s a huge fan of designer labels from Oscar de la Renta to Versace, but I thought I’d look for something at a bit lower price point. As it turns out the star's coat is right on trend, so there are a few great options to shop.

Shop the look:

Top of my list is this chic overcoat from H&M, which has the same vibe but without breaking the bank.

H&M Maxi Coat in Brown

blake lively brown maxi coat anthropologie

The $99 / £84.99 maxi coat is a modern classic, with notched lapels, a tab and button at the cuffs and a high cut vent in the back. The fully-lined piece is single-breasted with strong shoulders just like Blake’s, making it just perfect if you’re wanting to copy her look. 

By Anthropologie Textured Maxi Coat in Cocoa

blake lively brown maxi coat anthropologie

I also can’t resist a good wardrobe boost from Anthropologie, and this textured coat instantly caught my eye. The cocoa-hued piece, also single breasted, with side slant pockets and a button front, is from the brand’s in-house collection. It’s in line with the teddy coat trend - I love a soft fuzzy coat during the winter! - and definitely would fit into Serena van der Woodsen’s wardrobe.

Reiss Lucia Wool Blend Double Breasted Coat in Chocolate

blake lively brown long coat reiss

My third pick, from Reiss, is a little bit more of a splurge but worth it - after all, the British brand is a favorite of none other than Princess Kate. Wrapping yourself up in this wool blend midi-length overcoat will keep you warm and stylish all winter. My favorite details? The relaxed fit, oversized lapels and wrap-style belt - although the coat also looks great without it. Shop it straight from Reiss, or at Nordstrom and, in the UK, at John Lewis where it's still available in a few sizes.

Wondering how to style it? Any of these coats would look super stylish with tailored, pleated wide leg trousers or of course jeans like Blake. Layer it with white button down, cashmere knit vest and a pair of cool sneakers for a dressed-down streetwear vibe.

Or go the quiet luxury route with a knit dress in the same chocolatey tone and leather knee-high boots.

Either way, you’ll look super stylish this autumn-winter and for seasons to come.

WATCH: Blake Lively dons Britney Spears’ 2002 Versace dress

Sign up to HELLO! Edit for the week's best deals on everything from clothes and accessories, to travel and books

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more

Read More