Cheryl has shared an incredibly rare glimpse of her son Bear in a new video she posted to celebrate her recent 40th birthday.

The former Girls Aloud singer, who shares her six-year-old son with former One Direction star Liam Payne, took a trip away with her loved ones to mark the milestone birthday and Cheryl was keen to give her fans an insight into the celebrations.

© Neilson Barnard Cheryl is a mother-of-one

The video in question, posted on Instagram, was a highlights reel of the trip to the countryside where they enjoyed axe-throwing, archery, wild swimming, country walks and toasting tasty treats on an open fire. In a couple of quick shots, Cheryl's son could be seen joining in on the fun.

One snippet of the video showed the little one wearing a suit as he toasted some marshmallows, while another saw him jumping excitedly towards his grandmother, Cheryl's mum Joan, as he went in for a big hug. Watch the video below to see how much he's grown!

WATCH: Cheryl shares rare glimpse of son Bear in new video

The Fight For This Love hitmaker gushed about how much she enjoyed the weekend in a lengthy Instagram caption. "As my 40th celebrations end and a new era begins I just wanted to wish all my fellow '83 babies the happiest of happy birthdays," she began.

MORE: Radiant Cheryl looks youthful in high-waisted trousers for West End farewell

MORE: Cheryl looks stunning in waist-defining dress following emotional comeback

© Instagram Cheryl celebrated her 40th birthday recently

"Wishing for you inner peace, much love, joy & happiness. We made it through the turbulence! They say life begins at 40 and I think I believe them. Thank you @wildernessreserve for the best birthday weekend I could've wished for."

Cheryl and Liam began dating in 2016 and welcomed Bear in March 2017. However, just one year after welcoming their first child together, the pair announced their separation. At the time, they released a statement which read: "We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways.

© Karwai Tang Cheryl shares Bear with ex-boyfriend Liam Payne

"We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

Liam and Cheryl continue to co-parent Bear and Cheryl previously opened up about the prospect of having more children.

In 2020, she revealed she would consider using a sperm donor to have a second child, however, at the beginning on 2023, she told Mail Online that she had changed her perspective.

© Emma McIntyre Cheryl has opened up about the idea of more children

"I was so hell bent on having another before because Bear was at that perfect age. I think if you have that couple year age gap, you can still do things with them together where they're both engaged and both interested."

She continued: "Now that the pandemic happened in the in the meantime, and there's such an age gap, and I'm a bit older. I'm not so sure, honestly. Also in the process of the pandemic I looked around at the world and thought this world is a bit crazy. Is it a sensible idea to bring a soul into all into this madness?"