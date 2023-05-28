Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise shows public support for famous mom as she marks end of era

Nicole Kidman is a doting mom to four children but is fiercely protective over their privacy, particularly her relationship with her two grown-up children, Bella and Connor Cruise.

So eagle-eyed fans will have spotted a heartwarming moment on social media over the weekend, as her oldest daughter Bella, 30, showed her support for her famous mom.

Nicole had marked the end of a work chapter on Instagram, as her show, Love and Death, in which she executive produced through her production company, Blossom Films, reached its final episode.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman's relationship with her adopted children Bella and Connor

As she paid tribute to all those that had played a part in the series - from the actors to the producers - Nicole's daughter Bella was one of the first to hit the like button.

Nicole had written: "The finale for #LoveAndDeath is here! Thank you to our brilliant cast & crew who put their heart and soul into every episode. Stream the finale now, only on Max xx."

Love and Death has a star-studded cast, including Elizabeth Olsen playing the lead of Candy Montgomery, and Patrick Fugit, playing Candy's husband, Pat. Ozark's Tom Pelphrey, Breaking Bad's Krysten Ritter and The Irshman's Jesse Plemons also star.

For those yet to watch Love and Death, the official synopsis reads: "Love and Death tells the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore–two churchgoing couples enjoying their small town Texas life…until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe. Inspired by Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (‘Love & Death in Silicon Prairie, Parts I & II’)."

The show has received mass praise from viewers, and after Nicole shared her tribute to the cast and crew on social media, many fans praised the program. "When is season two?" one wrote, while another remarked: "Congratulations to you, the whole team and cast for that! Love and Death is a success and you all deserve it!" A third added: "Congratulations to the entire cast and crew, everyone was fantastic on this journey!"

© Matthew Simmons Nicole Kidman in 2004 with her children Bella and Connor Cruise

Nicole's daughter is clearly a fan of the show - and this isn't the first time that Bella has shown her support for her mom - or her dad - in subtle ways on social media. As well as regularly liking her mom's posts, back in 2022 she was pictured wearing a Top Gun T-shirt around her neighbourhood in London, paying homage to her father.

Nicole and Tom also share son Connor, 28, who resides in Florida. Nicole's oldest two children are also following in their father's Scientology footsteps and are passionate about the religion.

© Bella Kidman Cruise on Instagram Bella Cruise now lives in London

The Undoing star was previously asked about her children's decision to follow the church, telling The Sun in 2019: "Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.

"They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love." The Big Little Lies actress is also mom to daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, who she shares with husband Keith Urban.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban also share two daughters

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Nicole opened up about motherhood. She said: "[I do] not have a big social life. I have my work, I have my family, I have my own inner landscape that I explore. I choose that probably more than I choose to be out partying."

© Patrick Riviere Nicole Kidman with ex-husband Tom Cruise and their children in 1996

© NBC Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban with their daughter Faith

Nicole Kidman is incredibly protective of Sunday and Faith

© Getty Images The Hollywood star on the set of The Undoing with her two youngest daughters

