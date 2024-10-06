Kourtney Kardashian sparks debate with daring Halloween decorations at $10million mansion

Kourtney Kardashian has always gone all out for Halloween, and this year is no different! The stylish reality star, 45, recently shared a series of photos on Instagram that gave fans a peek into her seasonal preparations at her $10 million Calabasas mansion.

But while she was clearly in high spirits welcoming October, not everyone was as thrilled by her spooky display.

With Halloween fast approaching, Kourtney took to Instagram to post a carousel of festive snaps with the simple yet enthusiastic caption, “Hello October.”

Among the images was a sweet moment of her pushing her nearly one-year-old son Rocky’s stroller — the perfect seasonal scene that would warm any mother's heart. And, of course, no Kardashian Halloween would be complete without a lavish display, which Kourtney delivered in true Kardashian style.

One of the standout photos showed an impressive pumpkin arrangement outside her palatial home, with perfectly carved jack-o'-lanterns and a mix of vibrant, autumnal gourds.

But it was the more risqué decor choice in her front yard that really caught the eye of her followers. Sprawled out on her lawn was a set of inflatable skeletons arranged in a very suggestive pose. For some, it was just a bit of cheeky fun, but others felt the skeletons crossed a line.

© Instagram Kourtney shared her impressive Halloween decorations

Critics took to social media to express their dismay. “Am I the only one who finds this inappropriate?” one follower posted on Reddit, sparking a heated debate. Another chimed in: “That skeleton position? Really? Not the best idea for a family home.”

Over on Instagram, similar sentiments appeared in the comments section of her post, with some fans calling the display "distasteful".

© Instagram Kourtney's daring display sparks debate

Still, the backlash hasn’t dampened Kourtney’s Halloween spirit. After all, she’s been vocal about how much she adores this particular time of year.

For Kourtney, October is a month-long celebration, and it’s a sentiment shared by her rocker husband, Travis Barker.

Kourtney with baby Rocky

Last year, the couple went all out with custom decorations, including life-sized figures of themselves decked out in eerie costumes that gave a nod to their gothic-inspired romance. It’s clear that Halloween isn’t just a holiday for this pair — it’s an entire lifestyle.

It was only a year ago that Kourtney, who was heavily pregnant at the time, wowed fans with her spectacular Halloween setup. Despite being due any day, she still managed to transform their home into a creepy wonderland, complete with haunted house facades, eerie lighting, and, of course, plenty of skeletons. It was also during this time that she revealed on Hulu’s The Kardashians that she secretly hoped baby Rocky would arrive on Halloween night itself.

“I was so ready for him to be born on Halloween,” she shared with a smile in one episode. “But I guess November 1 is just as special.”

© Instagram Travis and Kourtney have taken baby Rocky around the world

Baby Rocky eventually made his debut the day after Halloween, much to the delight of his proud parents. And this year, the spooky season carries an extra layer of excitement as they prepare to celebrate his very first birthday.

As if juggling Halloween and a first birthday wasn’t enough, Kourtney and Travis have also been focusing on stepping up security around their property.

According to TMZ, the couple recently requested additional patrols around their Calabasas estate. The increased security measures come after a series of troubling incidents involving trespassers last year.

In one particularly nerve-wracking episode, a woman was arrested after attempting to break into the couple’s neighborhood multiple times.

The obsessed fan reportedly drove through the gated community’s security barrier, claiming she had been invited over by Travis himself. However, it later turned out that she had been communicating with a fake account impersonating the Blink-182 drummer.

The situation understandably rattled Kourtney and led the couple to take extra precautions to ensure the safety of their home and family.

Despite these unsettling moments, Kourtney continues to share glimpses of her family’s daily life with fans.

Just last month, she posted a series of heartwarming photos from a trip to the zoo with little Rocky. Dressed casually in a leopard-print jacket and a black baseball cap, Kourtney looked every bit the doting mom as she and her son admired the animals from behind a fence.

Travis also shared a few behind-the-scenes snaps from the outing, including a sweet picture of the pair watching a particularly curious animal. The rockstar, 47, captioned his post, “Feed the soul,” to which Kourtney affectionately responded in the comments, “What a life!” followed by a heart emoji.

The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate Italian ceremony in 2022, seem to be balancing parenthood, their high-profile careers, and life in the spotlight with ease. And if Kourtney’s over-the-top Halloween decor is anything to go by, they’re doing it with their signature flair.