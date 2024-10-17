Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael Douglas' lookalike son poses with rarely-seen half sister for special tribute
Cameron Douglas and Michael Douglas attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

The Fatal Attraction star shares Cameron with ex-wife Diandra Luker, who is also a mom to three other children

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Michael Douglas' family tree extends far beyond his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and his three children, thanks to his first wife, Diandra Luker.

In 1977, the actor, now 80, married Diandra, the daughter of an Austrian diplomat. They welcomed son Cameron Douglas, now 45, together, who is an actor just like his dad.

Diandra, 68, is also a mom to three other children, sharing twins Hawk Paxton de Morrell Bacon and Hudson Hunter de Morrell Bacon, 20, with her ex-fiancé Zach Bacon III, plus her adoptive daughter Imara de Morrell Douglas, who bears the famous family's last name.

Cameron took to social media to mark his younger half-sister's 19th birthday, with Imara serving as the youngest in the line of Douglas siblings. Michael and Catherine share children Dylan Douglas, 24, and Carys Douglas, 21.

"Happy Birthday angel," he simply wrote alongside a sweet throwback of the pair sitting beside each other, with Imara definitely looking like her mom Diandra's twin.

Michael and Diandra were married from 1977 to 1995. Their love story was a quick one, having first met when Diandra was a 19-year-old student and Michael was 32. They began dating and two weeks later, Michael proposed. And just six weeks after that, they were hitched.

Cameron Douglas shares a photo with his half-sister Imara Douglas for her birthday on Instagram Stories© Instagram
Cameron shared a photo with his half-sister Imara Douglas for her birthday

They welcomed their son Cameron a year after tying the knot and remained together for nearly two decades before splitting up. The Wall Street star and the Chicago actress got married in 2000.

Looking back on their split, Michael told The Mirror: "I know I'm going to get into trouble here. I have nothing against her and in fact I'm very fond of my first wife. But we should have ended that marriage eight or 10 years earlier."

Imara Douglas at a farmer's market with her mother Diandra Luker, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Imara is the youngest of Diandra's four children, and Cameron's youngest half-sibling

"It took me too long to [realize] that if you go to a marriage [counselor] to resolve problems, it's in his interest to keep the marriage going," he added. "Because if I end the marriage he's got no business. I think Diandra would probably say the same thing. That's the only clear regret that I have."

Their divorce resulted in one of the most expensive celebrity divorce settlements ever, a reported $45 million, plus the tense distribution of their assets, and a drawn-out court case in 2010 when Diandra filed to receive part of the earnings from the movie Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps in 2010 as a producer.

Photo shared by Michael Douglas' son Cameron Douglas on Instagram April 16 2024 posing with his mom Diandra Luker in honor of her birthday© Instagram
Diandra welcomed Cameron with her ex-husband Michael in 1978, a year after their wedding

"I loved Michael very much when I married him," Diandra told Harper's Bazaar in the midst of their trial, which also centered around their Mallorca vacation home which Michael now shares solo with Catherine. 

"And I don't think love ever really disappears. It might metamorphose, [but] I certainly don't think that hate is the right recipe," she continued, stating that she hadn't actually met his new wife at the time. "I'm really happy that he is madly in love and has two lovely children."

cameron douglas michael douglas carys douglas dylan douglas© Instagram
Cameron is quite close with all of his half-siblings

The relationship between the children is certainly warm, however, as Cameron maintains a close bond with his half-siblings Dylan and Carys, as well as Imara, Hawk and Hudson. He himself is also a dad-of-two with longtime girlfriend Vivien Thibes.

