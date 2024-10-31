Christina Hall shares emotional update on mini-me daughter alongside new family photo

Christina Hall loves nothing more than being a mom and has been missing her only daughter Taylor recently, as she's been spending time away from home.

The 14-year-old went away for a week to the other side of the country, switching the West Coast for the East Coast to visit Washington D.C. with school.

The eighth grade student was gone for a week, but on Thursday, she reunited with her mom at the airport, in an emotional photo posted by the Flip or Flop star on Instagram.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Christina Hall shares sweet footage of her sons bonding

In the image, the TV star was pictured beaming with joy as she embraced her only daughter. Taylor is growing up fast, and was almost as tall as her mom in the snapshot.

© Instagram Christina Hall reunited with her daughter Taylor following her time away from home

Taylor is the oldest daughter of Christina and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. The former couple are also parents to eight-year-old Brayden.

Christina is also mom to five-year-old son Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead. The star is raising her young family in Newport Beach, and spends a lot of the holidays at their beautiful farmhouse in Tennessee.

© Instagram Christina's daughter Taylor is growing up fast

She's had an eventful year, having announced her separation from ex-husband Josh Hall over the summer.

The star has since changed her name from Christina Hall back to Christina Haack, a surname that has a special meaning for the reality star.

© Christina Hall Christina is also mom to sons Hudson and Brayden

After divorcing Ant Anstead in 2021, she revealed the significance of the name Haack on Instagram, revealing it was in honor of her late grandmother. "She loved me hard and always let me know I could achieve anything I wanted to," she explained.

"She spoke life into me when I was down and taught me what unconditional love is. I miss her every single day. Taking back the family's last name and know my grandparents are smiling from above."

Christina has had an eventful year

Christina and Josh filed for divorce in July, following two years of marriage.

The couple first began dating in March 2021 after reportedly meeting at a real estate conference.

After announcing their relationship, Christina explained in an Instagram caption that the couple had connected in the spring but hadn't wanted to let the media into their relationship to begin with.

© Instagram Christina has a close bond with her children

She told her fans at the time: "I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit."

The couple were due to be in a new TV show together, The Flip Off, also starring Christina's ex, Tarek, and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

The Flip Off was originally supposed to see Christina and Josh compete against Tarek and Heather to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain".

Now, it's just Christina starring in it. The series, which was announced on May 15, is slated to air in early 2025.