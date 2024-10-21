Christina Hall looks sensational in figure-hugging jumpsuit as she announces exciting new chapter

Christina Haack - who recently changed her name back from Christina Hall - has had an eventful year, but it's ending on a high!

The HGTV star has announced an exciting new chapter, detailing the start date of the new season of her popular show, Christina in the Country, which will kick off on November 12.

The mother-of-three posed in a denim jumpsuit while posing in front of a chicken coop at her property in Nashville, where the show is centered around.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Christina Hall's Tennessee home tour

The star looked glamorous with her long blond hair styled in loose waves, and she looked happy and relaxed as she smiled for the camera.

Details of the show were posted alongside the picture, reading: "Christina Haack is coming back...and she's bringing her chickens with her!

"The SoCal-based designer/real estate expert returns with a new season of #ChristinaInTheCountry next month—see her deliver more dream homes in the Nashville area and make memories with her kids on their family farm (now home to chickens and a mini donkey!) starting November 12 at 9|8c."

© Instagram Christina Hall is returning for a new series of Christina in the Country

Christina's show will also feature her three children, Taylor, 14, Brayden, nine, and Hudson, five. It is not known whether her ex-husband Josh Hall will feature at all.

Christina and Josh announced their shock separation in the summer after three years of marriage.

© Instagram Christina with her daughter Taylor

The star has since changed her name from Christina Hall back to Christina Haack, a surname that has a special meaning for the reality star.

After divorcing Ant Anstead in 2021, she revealed the significance of the name Haack on Instagram, revealing it was in honor of her late grandmother.

© Christina Hall Christina Hall with her two sons, Hudson (right) and Brayden (center back)

"She loved me hard and always let me know I could achieve anything I wanted to," she explained. "She spoke life into me when I was down and taught me what unconditional love is. I miss her every single day. Taking back the family's last name and know my grandparents are smiling from above."

The new season of Christina in the Country will also feature her three children. The star loves nothing more than being a mom and often shares sweet snapshots into her family life on social media.

© Instagram Christina Hall and Josh Hall split up in the summer of 2024

She shares her oldest two children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and youngest son Hudson with ex-husband Ant.

The star has found support from her ex Tarek and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa, who she has been working alongside on HGTV's show, The Flip Off. Prior to her split with Josh, he was also involved in the show, but he has since left the project.