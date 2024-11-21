Abbey Clancy's lookalike daughter Sophia, 13, is almost as tall as her in new photo

Model and TV star Abbey Clancy delighted fans on Thursday when she shared a glimpse inside her latest festive outing.

Taking to Instagram, Abbey, 38, uploaded a carousel of joyous snapshots documenting her visit to the Warner Bros. Studios where all eight of the Harry Potter films were made.

© Getty/Shane Sinclair The pair share four children together

Amongst the snaps, she included a beaming picture of her family posing inside The Great Hall which had been transformed into a festive winter wonderland with a giant Christmas tree.

The heartwarming picture showed Abbey cosying up to her husband Peter Crouch and three of their four children. Their eldest daughter Sophia, 13, looked so grown posing alongside her model mother while Liberty Rose, nine, and Johnny, six, looked adorable standing in the foreground.

Peter, who played for Liverpool and England, towered over his family dressed in a smart grey coat and a zip-up jumper. Sophia, whose caramel-hued tresses resembled her mother's, was dressed in a fluffy brown coat while Abbey looked chic in head-to-toe black and a waist-cinching black coat.

"What a sensational night @harrypotter @wbtourlondon," Abbey noted in her caption.

The star's fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet messages, with many fans quickly pointing out the striking resemblance between Sophia and Abbey. "Beautiful picture. Your eldest daughter is literally your double," wrote one, while a second added: "Such a beautiful photo," and a third chimed in: "Your eldest is your twin!!!"

© Instagram Peter and Abbey tied the knot in 2011

Loved-up couple Peter and Abbey are also doting parents to a son called Jack, five. The couple appear content with their brood and don't appear to be in any rush to expand their family.

Abbey told Lorraine Kelly during an appearance on her ITV show in 2019 that "having four children, spreading my time equally between the four is hard."

Meanwhile, Peter told Laura Whitmore that more children are officially off the cards. "Oh 100 percent [we are not having another child]," he admitted, before adding: "I don't know if we planned for four [children] but it's amazing, I love it! [To have] two boys and two girls, I feel blessed."

© Getty Images The couple live in Surrey

Abbey and Peter's love story

The couple started dating in 2006 and went on to tie the knot in June 2011 at the Stapleford Park hotel in Leicestershire. In December 2022, they opted to renew their wedding vows in the Maldives with their four children in tow.

During an interview with HELLO! Abbey said: "We were going to renew our vows on our ten-year anniversary, but with lockdown, we couldn't do it… Pete's quite romantic at heart; he has definitely earned himself brownie points for the next few years."

© Getty Images Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch are proud parents to four children

She went on to say: "Pete is literally my best friend. We do everything together… It can be hard raising children, but I feel lucky to still be in love after so many years."

The pair are raising their brood in a stunning Surrey mansion which boasts a sprawling garden and a large outdoor swimming pool.