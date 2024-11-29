Paris Hilton shows off daughter London's full head of hair a year on from big birth announcement

It's one year since Paris Hilton revealed that she had welcomed her second child, London, with husband Carter Reum.

The heiress famously announced that their family had expanded over Thanksgiving in 2023, sharing a photo of a pink baby outfit with "London" printed on the top. She captioned the post: "Thankful for my baby girl". London arrived on November 11, not long after they'd welcomed their son Phoenix that same year in January.

A year on, London and Phoenix are all grown up and looking adorable. As Paris reflected on the family's Thanksgiving, she gave fans an unexpected look at her kids. Her youngest is certainly taking after the star, as she has a full head of blonde hair already. After all, Paris' long blonde hair is a signature part of her iconic look.

London wore a pretty purple bow in her thick blonde hair, which matched her tulle dress as she held onto her mom. Meanwhile, her dad Carter leaned in close to his wife and daughter. Behind the trio stood a number of pink Christmas trees, showing the family had already made a start on the festivities.

The family were joined by Phoenix in other photos as they posed in front of a giant tree decorated with pink baubles.

Other clips saw Paris wearing matching pajamas with her son and daughter decorated with holly leaves and deer. The family took to the tennis court, and Phoenix could be seen running around with a racket ready to play.

Paris captioned the photo: "Love my family so much! So grateful for my #CutesieCrew this #Thanksgiving".

The photos of London come as the star kept her daughter's identity relatively private for the first few months of her life, only sharing the first glimpses of the little one in April 2024. Even then, Paris clearly had an affinity for dressing her daughter in cutesy big bows and floral outfits.

The difference between the photos is stark, as the little one now has a full head of thick hair, compared to her small curls which were still growing in back in April. Not only do the mother-daughter duo share city-affiliated monikers, but London seems to look more and more like her mom everyday

Responding to questions about why the couple were taking so long to share photos of London to the world, Carter told fans that month they were: "Not quite ready to share her w [sic] the world but she's adorable and looks just like her mamma."