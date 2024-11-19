Christine Lampard looks so elegant in floor-grazing dress and cascading curls

Loose Women star Christine Lampard looked so elegant on Monday as she attended a glitzy charity bash in London.

For the special occasion, the TV star donned a dark floor-grazing column dress complete with a cinched-in waistline and a sparkling silver halter neck design.

© Instagram Christine looked so elegant in a floor-gazing dress

She wore her Rapunzel raven tresses in cascading curls and accessorised with a sophisticated watch and a bronzed palette of makeup.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two uploaded a joyous snapshot that showed the presenter posing alongside Kenza Bonnier who glittered in a gold sequin strappy dress.

© Instagram Christine attended a glitzy charity bash

The pair appeared in high spirits as they stood inside the Natural History Museum which played host to CRIS Cancer UK's event. The venue had been transformed into a purple oasis with dramatic blue and violet lighting and round tables topped with candles and green foliage.

In her caption, Christine, 45, wrote: "A beautiful evening supporting an incredible charity @criscanceruk."

The star's fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet compliments. "Lovely photos and you look beautiful," wrote one, while a second noted: "Beautiful!!!!! Must have been an incredible evening," and a third chimed in: "Stunning."

© Getty Images The presenter always looks flawless

Christine's glamorous night out comes after she enjoyed a sweet mother-son moment with her youngest child, Freddie.

In a post shared to social media earlier this month, Christine uploaded a picture of her three-year-old gazing at an impressive display of festive treats including iced cookies, golden chocolate coins and a ginormous gingerbread house piped with white frosting.

In the snap, Freddie, whom Christine and her husband Frank welcomed in 2021, looked so precious clutching a large, iced gingerbread man. While his face was hidden from view, Christine ensured that her son's adorable curls were on full display.

In her caption, she noted: "Pure joy" followed by a starry-eyed emoji.

Aside from Freddie, the loved-up couple are also doting parents to a daughter – Patricia – whom they welcome in September 2018.

The pair tied the knot in 2015 after first crossing paths at the Pride of Britain Awards where they were introduced by TV star Piers Morgan.

Christine is also a doting stepmother to Frank's two teenage daughters from his past relationship with Elen Rivas. The broadcaster has previously spoken about her blended family, telling Woman & Home magazine: "My two think their big sisters are the best thing ever. You can see them show off a little bit when they're around."

© Getty Images Christine and Frank tied the knot in 2015

She continued: "Being part of a blended family is lovely. I don't remember life before it now. When I first met Isla and Luna, they were two and four - now they're 16 and almost 18, and have just taken their GCSEs and A Levels."