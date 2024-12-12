Today's Craig Melvin's festive family photo with wife and kids leaves fans saying the same thing

Craig Melvin is counting down the days until he starts his new role on Today in the New Year, but he's also cherishing all the time he has with his family before it begins.

The Today host is set to take over from Hoda Kotb in 2025 which will mean more time spent in Studio 1A.

But he's got the holidays to enjoy before that, and it looks like he, his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, and their kids Delano and Sybil are getting into the festive spirit.

After returning from Paris where he reported on the reopening of Notre Dame, Craig embraced his family and shared a fun snap of them all on Instagram.

In the photo, the foursome were lying on the ground and looking up to the camera and smiling.

They wore matching red and white pajamas adorned with dancing penguins.

He captioned the post: "There's No Place Like Westport," making reference to where they live in Connecticut.

The couple shared their "favorite local holiday memories and traditions," with Westport Lifestyle Magazine, who posted the initial photo.

Craig and Lindsay's kids are adorable

“The Santa Run is a highlight of the holiday season. For nearly ten years, @westportfirect has come to our doorstep and graced us with Santa’s presence. It’s always such a fun day for both of our kiddos,” they told the outlet.

Fans rushed to comment on the same thing... where their adorable pajamas were from. They said they were "so cute," and became animated over the sweet photo of the brood.

They both work in TV

Craig previously opened up to HELLO! about Thanksgiving and what the holidays are like in his household. He shared exclusive insight into their family tradition.

"Our favorite Thanksgiving tradition, and the one that we’re passing down to our children, is before we break bread, every Thanksgiving we go around the table and we talk about a few things that we’re all thankful for."

© Craig Melvin / NBC He cherishes the time he has with his family

He added: "And as the kids have gotten older, the things that they are thankful for have evolved from toys and candy to being with family, so maybe the passing down of the tradition is working."

Craig and Lindsay — who is a sports anchor and reporter — tied the knot in 2011.

They met working at the NBC affiliate WRC-TV in Washington, D.C. three years before they married.

Craig will replace Hoda

As they juggle two successful careers in the industry, Lindsay says: "We make it work and it's been very, very helpful to have someone who understands crazy hours."

Lindsay and Craig no longer work together. Lindsay is a FOX NFL and FOX NASCAR reporter for FOX Sports and previously worked for ESPN and SportsCenter.

The couple live in the suburbs and although their careers mean they spend a fair amount of time apart, the Today anchor says: "It's been hard, but thank God for FaceTime."