Goldie Hawn's son threatens to expose sister Kate Hudson's big family secret - 'I'm telling mom'

Talk about sibling rivalry! Kate Hudson is getting into the festive spirit having bought and decorated her beautiful Christmas tree.

But when she showed if off to her 18 million Instagram followers, she sparked a reaction from her brother Oliver Hudson.

Kate posted snapshots of herself decorating the tree and then relaxing on the couch after her hard work.

She captioned the post: "Started as a family tradition, ended as a solo mission… with wine."

Her mom, Goldie Hawn chimed in with "Hahahahaha!" and some fitting emojis, while Oliver took a different approach.

The Cleaning Lady actor jokingly clapped back at his sister for not inviting him to the tree-decorating party and wrote: "I wasn’t involved with this in any way so I’m not sure what new family you’ve got going on," before he added: "I’m telling Mom."

While Kate's fans found his response hilarious, she had the perfect comeback to her brother's snarky message.

© Vince Bucci The fun-loving family had a cheeky interaction

"@theoliverhudson who is this?" the Music star quipped.

Kate and Oliver have a strong bond and regularly tease one another on social media and on their podcast, Sibling Revelry.

They were famously estranged from their father, Bill Hudson for a long time.

© Instagram Goldie with Oliver, Kate and Wyatt in a childhood throwback

"He was around for a little bit, then he bailed," Oliver explained. "We have a good relationship now, but it took a long, long, long, long time, but we're there."

Oliver also opened up about his "amazing mother," but confessed at times she was absent due to her work commitments.

However, he clarified that "without her, I'd be nothing," and praised the childhood she offered him and his siblings.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Oliver calls Kurt, Pa

Goldie has been in a relationship with Kurt Russell since 1983, and Oliver remembers the moment he transformed their lives.

"Kurt came into my life when I was six, five or six and essentially he raised me," Oliver said on his podcast. "I'm the man I am today because of him, right?" Oliver said. "There was a moment when he asked us, myself and Kate, if we wanted to be adopted, and we said no.

"We were six and 12 or however, I don't remember the age, but we just said, 'Well, we don't need it. The love is right there.'

© Getty The family are incredibly close

"The love was there with Kurt, there's no doubt that he is my dad. I call him Pa.

Goldie is also a mom to Wyatt Russell who she shares with Kurt.

Kurt's son Boston Russell was born from his previous relationship.