Meg Ryan shares insight into relationship with rarely seen adopted daughter Daisy
meg ryan and daughter daisy front row fashion week© Getty Images

The Sleepless in Seattle star adopted her daughter in 2006

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Meg Ryan has shared a rare insight into her relationship with her adopted daughter, Daisy.

The 63-year-old actress adopted Daisy, now 20, from China in 2006 when she was just a baby, calling their union "perfect".

"I always thought I'd adopt, and at various points, I was on the brink of it," the Sleepless in Seattle star told The Sunday Times.

"But it was particular to Daisy, I guess. I don't know how events conspired to bring us together, but it was perfect," she added.

Daisy is currently studying English Literature at college in New York City, but Meg revealed that she is hoping to take her studies to England one day "to study in Bath", referring to the UK city. 

Alongside Daisy, Meg is also a mom to son, Jack Quaid, 32, with her ex-husband, actor Dennis Quaid, now 70. 

meg ryan and daughter daisy holding hands© Getty Images
Meg adopted Daisy from China in 2006

Meg and Dennis, who were one of Hollywood's golden couples, welcomed Jack in 1992. However, their marriage ended in 2001 after a decade together. Five years later, Meg expanded her family by adopting Daisy, a decision that brought even more joy into her life.

In a heartfelt interview last year, Meg couldn't help but gush about her children. "I have two of the greatest kids. They are hilarious, they're smart, they are kind, they're interested in other people, they're curious about the world," she shared with People.

meg ryan throwback with her children© Instagram
Meg is a mom of two

 "I feel like both of them make the world a little better, and I just feel so proud of them." The doting mom added: "It is a joy to me to know both of them."

Daisy embarked on her college journey last year and her mother has been candid about the challenges of letting go.

Meg confessed to People that she has been visiting her daughter "probably more than I should," often driving for hours just to share a coffee with Daisy on her college campus. 

Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan during '95 Pediatric Aids Foundation Annual Picnic© Getty Images
Meg was married to Dennis Quaid for a decade

The actress also revealed that she was a bit of a strict parent, admitting that Daisy didn't have a phone until she was 15. "She really is somebody who has a lot of different interests and she's a great reader and she, at least, has a memory of the phone not being everything," Meg explained.

While Daisy navigates her college life, her older brother Jack has been making a name for himself in Hollywood. Jack made his acting debut in 2012 with a role in The Hunger Games and has since starred in high-profile projects like Oppenheimer, Logan Lucky, and the popular TV series The Boys. 

jack quaid and dennis quaid lookalike© Getty Images
Jack is a successful actor like his parents

Despite his rising fame, Jack is acutely aware of the privilege that comes with being a "nepo baby," a label he has embraced rather than shied away from.

"I am an immensely privileged person, was able to get representation pretty early on, and that's more than half the battle," Jack told the Daily Beast in July. 

"I knew the door was open for me in a lot of ways that it's just not for a lot of actors. And I've just tried to work as hard as I possibly can to prove that I deserve to walk through that door."

