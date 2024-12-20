Andie MacDowell's famous daughter reveals newborn baby's unique name

Andie Macdowell became a grandmother for the second time this week, when her daughter Rainey welcomed a baby girl.

Now, Rainey and her partner Anthony Wilson have revealed the adorable and unique name they have chosen – Bluebell.

Rainey, who as a musician goes by the name Rainsford, shared a series of pictures of herself still pregnant, that were taken on her due date when she was still waiting on her little one to be born, to reveal the name.

"On my due date, waiting for baby Blue," she captioned the post, adding a blue heart emoji. "Bluebell Coyote Wilson. 6lbs 3oz. 20 inches long. All the love in the whole wide world."

Rainey posed in a pair of fire-engine red silk panties, and a blue denim jacket with shearling lining.

The baby's name came a day after she revealed her birth, with Rainey posting a gorgeous black and white picture of herself breastfeeding, and another of her taking care of the little one.

© Getty Images Rainey, Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualley in 2020

The carousel also included a close-up, in color photo of the little one to show off their rosy cheeks and pink-tinged onesie.

Bluebell was born on December 10 at 2:21am, and Rainey captioned the photo: "one week in the world".

© Instagram Margaret kisses her sister Rainey Qualley's baby bump i

Rainey, 35, however, isn't the first of Andie's children to have a baby, as the Four Weddings and a Funeral actress's eldest son Justin, welcomed a daughter, Cozette, in late 2022.

"I've never had somebody look into me and see my soul like that. It was definitely a soul-to-soul connection," Andie said of spending time with her then-newborn granddaughter Cozette, adding she hoped Cozette would call her "Nana" or "Grandma".

© Getty Images for National Women' Andie and son Justin Qualley

Justin has remained out of the spotlight, and lives in Montana with his wife and daughter.

Andie is also mom to daughter Margaret,30, who is married to music producer Jack Antonoff.

The Substance actress's wedding was a star-studded occasion with guests including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz.

© Domine Jerome/ABACA/Shutterstock Jack and Margaret attend the Chanel Haute couture show in 2023

While her older siblings have started to grow their own families, Margaret has remained focused on her career.She enjoyed a busy year on the silver screen in 2024, with Drive Away Dolls, Kinds of Kindness, and The Substance with Demi Moore.

She's set to feature in Happy Gilmore 2 and Richard Linklater's Blue Moon in 2025.

Andie and Margaret have also appeared together on screen in the 2021 Netflix series Maid.