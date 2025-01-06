Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky reveals why pre-teen daughter almost gave her a 'heart attack'

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are no strangers to adrenaline-filled adventures, but even the most daring parents have their limits.

Elsa, 48, recently revealed that their 12-year-old daughter, India, nearly gave her a "heart attack" after taking on an incredibly bold challenge—riding a bull at a rodeo.

The Spanish actress and model shared a jaw-dropping video on Instagram of her daughter fearlessly mounting a bucking bull at a rodeo event in Australia.

WATCH: Elsa Pataky reveals why pre-teen daughter almost gave her a 'heart attack'

Captioning the post with a mix of humor and panic, Elsa wrote: "Starting the year with a little bit of adrenaline! Rodeo night!! I almost had a hard attack!"

The clip quickly sent fans into a frenzy, with some expressing concern over the young girl's safety, while others applauded the Hemsworths for allowing their children to embrace a life full of adventure.

© Instagram Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and their three children, India, Tristan and Sasha, pose for a family Christmas selfie

One fan reassured critics by explaining: "Oh gees. The animals are not hurt. Rodeo cattle and horses are well taken care of. RSPCA makes sure of that. They buck to get the human off. These are only small steers. Kids are having fun, safety gear on. I love how normal a life the Hemsworths lead for their kids!"

The family, who reside in Byron Bay, Australia, have always prioritized an active, nature-filled upbringing for their children.

© Instagram Throwback photo shared by Elsa Pataky in honor of Father's Day in Australia featuring her husband Chris Hemsworth and their three kids

Chris, 41, and Elsa frequently share glimpses of their home life, often showcasing their kids' outdoor escapades. From surfing and horseback riding to rock climbing and motorbike racing, it's clear the Hemsworth children have inherited their parents' adventurous spirit.

However, this isn’t the first time the Hemsworths have sparked debate among fans. Just last month, Elsa faced criticism after introducing their newest family member on Instagram—a beautiful German Shepherd puppy.

© Instagram Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have welcomed a new dog

She excitedly captioned the post, "Our new member of the family, a beautiful German Shepherd. Thanks @capaill_coloured_gsd_australia we are completely in love!"

While many followers gushed over the adorable new addition, others took issue with the couple's decision to purchase a dog from a breeder instead of adopting a rescue animal.

"Disappointed that such influential people wouldn’t adopt instead of buying from a breeder," one person commented. But loyal fans quickly jumped to their defense, with one writing, "Adoption is NOT always the right thing for everyone. If it works for you, great, but stop trying to dictate to others what is right for them."

© Instagram Chris Hemsworth shares photos from a day of surfing with his sons Tristan and Sasha

Another added, "Everyone can do what they like, don’t you think? We're done with the guilt trips! The [gall] of telling others what they have or don’t have to do."

The Hemsworths’ parenting style often makes headlines, particularly when it comes to their kids' daring pursuits.

Just last month, Chris proudly shared an awe-inspiring moment with his twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, proving that the next generation of Hemsworths is just as fearless as their superhero dad.

Posting an action-packed video on Instagram, the Thor star showed one of his twin boys attempting a backflip under his watchful guidance. The clip begins with the youngster focused intently on Chris’ instructions before executing a flawless backflip, much to the delight of his famous father.

© Chris Hemsworth on Instagram Chris spending time camping with his twin boys

"Just teaching my young bloke the true technique on how to backflip. Kinda like Yoda/Skywalker," Chris joked in the caption, adding the hashtag "Haters will say it's fake."

Fans flooded the comments with admiration for the father-son duo, with many praising Chris for being such an involved and supportive parent.

Despite their A-list status, Chris and Elsa remain dedicated to keeping life as normal as possible for their children. Their sprawling home in Byron Bay offers the perfect setting for an adventurous, outdoor lifestyle, filled with surfing, skateboarding, and endless exploration of the Australian wilderness.

The couple, who have been married since 2010, are known for their close-knit family dynamic, often emphasizing the importance of spending quality time together despite their demanding careers. Chris, in particular, has been open about how fatherhood changed his priorities, revealing that he turned down major Hollywood roles to focus on being present for his children.

“This year I probably won’t shoot anything. I just want to be at home now with my kids,” he told the Daily Telegraph. "They are at a very important age. They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before. I have a press tour, a few endorsements and bits and pieces, but mostly just be home.

He continued: "If you went back 10 years and asked me what would be my dream scenario, this is kind of it. I can now sit back, enjoy and appreciate it, and stop chasing [movies].”