Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's new family addition sparks strong reaction from fans

As parents of three children, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky certainly have their hands full. But the Thor actor, 41, and his wife, 48, have made their household even busier as they have welcomed a new addition to their family.

The couple, who wed in 2010 and are parents to India, 12, and 10-year-old twins, Tristan, and Sasha, are now the proud owners of a furry four-legged friend after welcoming a German shepherd dog into their home.

Posting a series of selfies and photos of their beautiful dog on her Instagram, the Spanish model and actress wrote in the caption: "Our new member of the family, a beautiful German Shepherd. Thanks @capaill_coloured_gsd_australia we are completely in love!"

© Instagram Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have welcomed a new dog

But some fans took to the comments to state their disappointment, suggesting that the couple should have adopted an animal in need of a home rather than purchasing a dog from a breeder.

One person said: "Dog lovers make it our business to spread the word of the RIGHT thing to do. Adopt, Always!!!!" Another wrote: "Adopta, no compres," which translates to "adopt don't shop".

Others shared a similar view, with a third adding: "I hope Elsa adopted this dog. If she didn't… well she lost an opportunity to do something great like saving a life and influencing others in doing the same."

However, others seemed to be defending the family, insisting that they can make the decision that is best for their family. "Adoption is NOT always the right thing for everyone.

"If it works for you great but stop trying dictate to others what is right or them," as one defender summed it up.

Similarly, another said: "Everyone can do what they like, don't you think? We're done with the guilt trips! The [gall] of telling others what they have or don't have to do."

A third person on their side was keen to highlight the "ethical" standards of breeder: "She’s a beautiful girl! @capaill_coloured_gsd_australia are fantastic ethical breeders. We have two boys from them, one who is your girl’s brother from the same litter! Such beautiful dogs."

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky home life with three kids

Elsa and Chris are often sharing updates from their family life in Chris' native, Australia.

More recently, the Marvel star was in awe of his twin boys' talent for acrobats, proving they might be following in their sport-loving action hero dad's footsteps.

© Getty Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Tristan Hemsworth and Sasha Hemsworth arrive at the "Transformers One" Australian Premiere

Chris took to Instagram last month and shared the coolest video of him teaching one of the twins how to do a backflip. The video starts off with one of the boys looking attentively at his dad, before expertly pulling off the backflip.

"Just teaching my young bloke the true technique on how to backflip. Kinda like yoda/skywalker," he wrote in his caption, along with the hashtag, "Haters will say it's fake," and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it.