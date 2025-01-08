Steven Gerrard breaks silence on daughter Lilly-Ella's pregnancy news at 20

Steven Gerrard couldn't be more delighted that his daughter, Lilly-Ella, 20, is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Lee Byrne, 23.

The former Rangers boss, 44, took to social media to congratulate his eldest with a gushing message in the comments section when she shared the news on her own Instagram account on Sunday.

Doting dad Steven penned: "We can't wait [red love heart emojis]. Great news and congratulations. We love you [kissing face emoji]."

The words were shared under a sweet photo of a pregnancy album with two positive pregnancy tests, two ultrasound scans, and a pair of beige crochet booties on top. Alongside the image were the words: "Our little secret, the best news, mini us is on the way @leebyrne."

The comments were flooded with congratulatory messages from Lilly-Ella's nearest and dearest.

Lee have been together since 2022

According to reports, Lee is the son of Liam Byrne, leader of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group, also known as the Kinahan Cartel, in Dublin. Lee has never been involved in any criminal activities.

Steven Gerrard is also father to Lexie, aged 18, Lourdes, 13, and Leo, eight.

Lilly-Ella and Lee's relationship

The pregnancy news comes two years after Lilly-Ella and Lee started dating, the pair confirming their relationship back in 2022 with a slew of loved-up snaps in Ibiza.

Lilly-Ella is a full-time influencer and appears to split her time between the UK and Bahrain, where her dad coaches in Saudi Arabia.

Lilly and Lee couldn't be more in love

According to The Sun, Lee moved into a gated community in Freshfield, in Merseyside, which is how he got to know Lilly.

The publication also reported that Lee has described Lilly-Ella's mum, Alex Gerrard, as his second mum and said that Lilly-Ella is "the best person he's ever met."

Lilly-Ella's lavish lifestyle

On Instagram, Lilly-Ella has amassed an impressive 200,000 followers and is often pictured donning fabulously chic designer outfits, Dior and Chanel being among the luxury fashion houses she regularly opts for.

Lilly-Ella has an increidbly lavish lifestyle

As well as her designer wardrobe, Lilly is no stranger to a luxurious holiday and posed for a glamorous photo flying private in the most fabulous plane you've ever seen whilst on the way to Ibiza back in 2023.

Other trips have seen the blonde bombshell head to LA and Dubai.