Amy Robach marks special celebration in family following unpredictable few months

Amy Robach has had an eventful few months, including a health scare for her boyfriend T.J. Holmes during the Chicago Marathon.

The former GMA star has now been enjoying some downtime over the holidays with her family, where she's had more than one reason to celebrate.

Along with Christmas, the podcast star marked her oldest daughter Ava's 22nd birthday on December 29, and paid tribute to the aspiring musician on social media.

Alongside a picture of Ava blowing out candles on her birthday cake, the proud mom wrote: "Adulting looks good on you! My beautiful baby girl is 22."

Amy shares Ava, along with 19-year-old Annalise, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

Amy Robach marked her daughter Ava's 22nd birthday

She became an empty nester earlier in the year when her youngest daughter left home to attend college. She is currently living in Spain for a study abroad semester. Amy and T.J. went to visit Annalise earlier in the year, and were joined by Ava, and a good time was had by all.

The former GMA star has been making headlines recently after rumors have been swirling about her and T.J. getting engaged.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have had an eventful year

T.J. was pictured with a band on his wedding finger during a recent red carpet appearance, and the couple have since opened up about the very topic of proposals over the holiday season on their podcast.

T.J. stated that he wasn't a huge fan of a proposal "now being shared with something else" when it came to popping the question on holidays, and Amy also added: "I'm not a fan of that."

Amy and T.J. recently made their red carpet debut with their children

The pair also discussed the nuances of people who make their proposals a family affair by involving everyone while they're together for special occasions, although put their foot down on those considering proposing while already at another wedding.

"That's hijacking the moment!" Amy defiantly said, which T.J. found hilarious. The mom-of-two further confirmed that a proposal on Christmas day "wouldn't be what I would want, but I can see why it makes sense."

Amy with her two daughters Ava and Annalise

T.J. admitted that he would be "hesitant" to do it, calling it "too much in one day," with the couple ultimately signing off on the common consensus (also involving their producers) that a proposal during Christmas was out of the question.

Amy and T.J. have been dating since 2022, but initially kept their romance out of the spotlight. The couple were photographed getting cozy in the November of that year, resulting in them being dismissed from GMA.

Amy and T.J. both experienced health issues while running this year

After keeping a low profile for most of 2023, they returned to the spotlight at the end of the year to launch their podcast, Amy & T.J. Discussing the difficult time in a recent episode of their podcast, Amy and T.J. both got honest, admitting they had mixed feelings about returning to the spotlight with their podcast.

"I think back to last December fifth, and there were tears, there were fears," Amy recalled.

"I was scared and excited all at once," to which T.J. added that he felt "frustrated" at the time. "I was pissed, I was nervous," he continued.

"That became fear later. But it wasn't a celebratory day at the time, because we learned that there are still forces out there who are after us no matter what we do, in our success, in our joy, in our happiness."