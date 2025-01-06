T.J. Holmes risks getting into trouble in poignant family update as he leaves difficult year behind

T.J. Holmes had a challenging 2024 but luckily there's already been a lot to celebrate this year!

On January 6, the former GMA anchor marked his beloved daughter Sabine's 12th birthday with a heartfelt tribute on social media.

The doting dad teased that he may well get into trouble for sharing the photos of his pre-teen as he hadn't asked her for permission, something he will be needing to do in the future!

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Amy Robach reacts to 'excruciating' health news following T.J. Holmes' hospital trip

Alongside several throwback photos of his youngest child, including some more recent snaps of birthday girl, he wrote: "Scariest sign yet that she’s no longer my #BabySabine: she now wants approval over any posts I make about her.

"12 years old today. At this rate, she’ll be 13 tomorrow. "Btw, in the split cover photo, those two images were taken 8 years apart. Also btw, I did not get her approval on any of these photos … but I will from here on out. Promise."

© Instagram T.J. Holmes paid tribute to his 12-year-old daughter Sabine on her birthday

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Such a beautiful young lady…thank you for sharing her with us for so many years," while another wrote: "Awesome job, Dad! Happy Birthday to your daughter. Enjoy every minute with her." A third added: "She will always be your baby. Happy birthday Sabine!"

T.J. shares Sabine with his ex-wife Marilee Fiebig. Marilee also shared a tribute to her daughter on her own Instagram page, posting a picture of the 12-year-old on the beach, alongside the caption: "And just like that, my baby turns 12."

© Instagram T.J. with his daughter Sabine

Marilee is dating Amy Robach's ex-husband Andrew Shue, and the pair made their red carpet debut in December.

Marilee shared a photo of them together on social media taken at a charity event in NYC. She wrote: "Thanks to @grassrootsoccer for an incredible evening at their 2024 World AIDS Day Gala in NYC this past week. The event supports life-saving health care programs for young people around the world, with a particular focus on sub-Saharan Africa."

© Instagram T.J. shared some sweet side-by-side photos of his daughter taken from over the years

T.J. and Amy have been dating since 2022 and while it was a difficult change for their respective families at first, they are now happier than ever.

In December, they stepped out at the Jingle Bell Ball in New York City as a blended family, joined by both Sabine and Amy's youngest daughter Annalise, 18.

© Getty Images T.J. with Sabine posing with Amy Robach and her daughter Annalise

The end of 2024 proved difficult for T.J. as he faced several injuries following his marathon training.

At the Chicago Marathon in October, an ambulance was called after he had a setback at mile 21, resulting in him needing some medical attention. Recalling the ordeal on their podcast, Amy said: "All of a sudden, you went so pale, and you just started vomiting, like, on the street," Amy recalled.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes met on GMA

That's when things took a serious turn, with paramedics stepping in to assist. "They said, 'We're gonna call an ambulance,' because they just got nervous at that point and understandably so," she continued.

Luckily, he was able to recover, and went on to run the NYC marathon in November. Unfortunately, this resulted in him suffering from "severe" pain weeks later, and after a trip to the hospital, he found out he had damaged his ligament, resulting in him needing to wear a leg brace for the next six weeks.