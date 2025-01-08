Strictly's Dianne Buswell inundated with support following emotional post

Dianne Buswell delighted her fans when she lifted the Glitterball Trophy on last year's Strictly Come Dancing with comedian Chris McCausland.

However, the moment was made even more special for the Australian-born dancer as her parents jetted over to witness the special moment. The star has been spending the past several weeks with them, but on Wednesday she revealed that it was time for her parents to return back to Australia.

To mark the moment, Dianne shared a nearly five-minute video of her parents meeting Chris for the first time and filming a VT for Strictly, as well as videos of the pair watching her dance with the comedian.

The clip also featured moments away from the show, with Mark and Rina making themselves at home at the dancer's £3.5million Sussex mansion and enjoying London over the Christmas holidays.

Dianne shared a video of her time with her parents View post on Instagram

In her caption, the star wrote: "And just like that 7 weeks has passed by and it's time for mum and dad to fly the nest back home to Australia today, but what a 7 weeks it has been honestly moments that I had only dreamed of came to life and the best bit was that my parents were right there with me.

"Already looking forward to the next time we can make memories together. Love you both very much. Safe travels home xxxxxxx."

© Instagram Dianne shared that her parents were returning home

The star was immediately swamped with support from her fanbase as one penned: "I'm so thrilled they were there to see your Strictly win! Thank you for sharing your beautiful family with us, I hope you’re reunited soon."

A second added: "One chapter closes but a new one begins and the rest is still unwritten. Many more special times to come," while co-star Amy Dowden commented with a string of heart emojis.

© Instagram Dianne spent the Christmas holidays with her family

Dianne and Chris's Strictly journey contained plenty of emotional moments, with fans often in tears over the comedian's stunning ballroom routines. One of the couple's dances that prompted a large response was the duo's waltz to the Liverpool F.C. anthem You'll Never Walk Alone.

The performance was just as emotional for Chris, with the pair sharing a video last month as they prepared to dance the routine in the final.

© Instagram The dancer made cherished memories while her parents were with her

"Our pick is the Waltz, which was one of my favourite dances," said Dianne. "And what happened today when we practiced it, Chris? Chris got very emotional again. I can't help but get emotional when I look at your face through that, because you just look like you're enjoying it so much."

Chris, 47, admitted: "I'll be honest I got a little bit emotional before. I'm quite weak at the minute, emotionally weak. It doesn't take much to set me off. If I was to watch Pixar's Inside Out now, I don't think I'd ever regain any form of competence in life."

© BBC/Guy Levy Dianne and Chris lifted the Glitterball

Dianne then spoke frankly about Chris's inspirational performances throughout the competition, explaining that "things don't need to be perfect to be successful," with Chris adding that "perfectionism is crippling".

Before signing off at the end of the video, the Australian TV star struggled to control her emotions, admitting "I'm already tearing up now Chris… We got quite emotional there."