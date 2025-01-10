Prince Louis' special bond with cousin Mia Tindall in touching family photo

The cousins walked hand in hand amongst their fellow royal family members and were all smiles as they walked past the adoring crowds of royal fans.
Louis and Mia were captured in a number of sweet images, affectionately laughing at each other whilst walking behind Prince George, and it's safe to say we are obsessed with their sweet bond!
Keep scrolling to see Prince Louis and Mia Tindall's sweetest cousin photos...
One standout moment has to be the wonderful instance when Mia was entertaining Louis in the audience for Party at the Palace. The pair were having their own fun whilst their fellow family members, George, Charlotte, and Savannah and Isla Phillips, chatted in their seats.
Mia got the giggles on Christmas Day as she and Louis walked to meet members of the public at Sandringham ahead of their annual church service. The cousin duo adorably walked hand in hand.
Mia pulled out all the stops to make her prince cousin laugh and was pictured hilariously sticking out her tongue at Louis, who was photographed facing away from the camera.
On Christmas Day, Mia was beaming at her younger cousin, who was all smiles as he walked alongside Prince William.
More Party at the Palace fun saw Louis holding onto his cousin's wrist whilst Mia did her best to keep the youngster entertained!
