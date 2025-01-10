Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Louis' special bond with cousin Mia Tindall in touching family photo
Prince Louis' special bond with cousin Mia Tindall in touching family photo
Digital Cover royalty© UK Press via Getty Images

Prince Louis' special bond with cousin Mia Tindall in touching family photo

The royal duo cannot get enough of each other, and it is so sweet!

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
As the young members of the royal family continue to grow up, it is incredible to see the special family bond they share, particularly when they are photographed at official outings.

One particularly close duo  is Prince Louis and his cousin Mia Tindall. The pair were pictured in a series of adorable photos during the Party at the Palace concert part of the late Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee celebrations in 2022

Mia Tindall tries to distract Prince George during Christmas walkabout

Most recently, Louis and Mia stole the show at their annual Christmas celebrations in Sandringham, hosted by the King and Queen.

The cousins walked hand in hand amongst their fellow royal family members and were all smiles as they walked past the adoring crowds of royal fans.

The cousin duo have the sweetest bond© Samir Hussein/WireImage
The cousin duo have the sweetest bond

Louis and Mia were captured in a number of sweet images, affectionately laughing at each other whilst walking behind Prince George, and it's safe to say we are obsessed with their sweet bond!

Keep scrolling to see Prince Louis and Mia Tindall's sweetest cousin photos...

1/5

© Getty Images

One standout moment has to be the wonderful instance when Mia was entertaining Louis in the audience for Party at the Palace. The pair were having their own fun whilst their fellow family members, George, Charlotte, and Savannah and Isla Phillips, chatted in their seats.

2/5

© Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock

Mia got the giggles on Christmas Day as she and Louis walked to meet members of the public at Sandringham ahead of their annual church service. The cousin duo adorably walked hand in hand.

3/5

© Getty Images

Mia pulled out all the stops to make her prince cousin laugh and was pictured hilariously sticking out her tongue at Louis, who was photographed facing away from the camera.

4/5

© AFP via Getty Images

On Christmas Day, Mia was beaming at her younger cousin, who was all smiles as he walked alongside Prince William.

5/5

© UK Press via Getty Images

More Party at the Palace fun saw Louis holding onto his cousin's wrist whilst Mia did her best to keep the youngster entertained!

