Mike Tindall reveals special details about royal photo of eldest daughter Mia Tindall

Mike Tindall has shared the incredible details behind a very special photo of his daughter, Mia Tindall and grandfather-in-law, Prince Philip.

The revelation was made in the rugby star’s new book, The Good, the Bad & the Rugby - Unleashed, co-written with his podcast co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne. The image Mike referred to was taken by the Princess of Wales and shows Mia, 10, eating lunch with her great-grandfather in Scotland.

Reflecting on spending time in Scotland with his royal relatives, Mike wrote: "Lunch would often involve heading out into the open spaces of the Scottish Highlands for a picnic.

"There's a great picture of my daughter Mia sitting with the Duke of Edinburgh that captures exactly what those afternoons were like: members of a very close family who loved each other dearly, spending precious time together."

In the sweet family photo, Mia is wrapped up in jeans, a denim jacket, and a cosy khaki green gilet with a fur-lined hood. Meanwhile, Philip donned a green waterproof jacket and beige trousers.

The youngster is happily munching on her lunch while her great-grandfather cuts something on his plate.

© Shutterstock Mike and Zara are the proud parents of three children

Mike shared the photo on his Instagram account in tribute to the former Duke of Edinburgh following his passing in 2021.

At the time, he wrote: "It’s been a very sad week, but it has given us time to reflect on great memories and stories, both personal and shared. A devoted family man whom we will forever miss but always love." [Photo] taken by the Duchess of Cambridge."

Mike and his wife, Zara Tindall, are also the proud parents of Lena, five, and Lucas, three.

Whilst all three of the Tindall children have a love for the outdoors and sports, Mike recently revealed a major difference in parenting his "wild child" son, Lucas.

© Shutterstock Mike confessed Lucas couldn't be more energetic

Speaking to The Telegraph, he explained: "You can't stop him. He wants physical contact. He wants to be wrestled. He imagines himself as a ninja, and he just walks around with sticks, whacking people.

"He's such a typical boy, you almost have to run him into the ground with exercise, like a dog; otherwise, he won’t sleep. You’re built that way. So, being fully masculine, which a lot of rugby players are, is not a bad thing."