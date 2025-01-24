Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Will Ferrell's lookalike son Magnus, 20, steals the show with Justin Bieber vocals
Magnus Ferrell and Will Ferrell pose for photos in front of Barbie sign while attending the premiere in London © Getty Images for Warner Bros.

The star of You're Cordially Invited has three sons

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Will Ferrell has always been a comedy acting legend, so it's not surprising that his three children have grown up to be pretty talented themselves.

The Anchorman star, who is currently promoting his latest flick You're Cordially Invited which also stars Reese Witherspoon, shares three sons with his wife Viveca Paulin, Magnus, 20, Mattias, 18, and 14-year-old Axel.

It seems Will and Viveca's eldest has caught the musical bug and is embarking on a pop career.

Will Ferrell puts arms around his wife Viveca Paulin and their sons while attending Barbie premiere© Getty Images
Will Ferrell with his wife Viveca Paulin and their three sons

Will Ferrell's talented singer son destined for pop fame

The 20-year-old is clearly skilled when it comes to playing the piano and writing songs. His vocals could even give Justin Bieber a run for his money.

Watch the video below to hear Will's lookalike son Magnus' original song 'I Can't Stop Thinking About It' which he shared on social media showing off his impressive voice…

Magnus clearly has a great sound and his song is reminiscent of retro-pop and reggae. The singer and musician has amassed more than 24,000 followers on Instagram.

His music videos on his YouTube channel, meanwhile, have also racked up thousands of views combined.

It's not just songwriting where Magnus' talents lie as his dad also praised his sense of humor in an interview with Parade back in 2018.

Magnus Ferrell and Will Ferrell attend the European Premiere of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage
Magnus Ferrell and Will Ferrell in 2023

"[Magnus] is very subtly funny. Last year, for his yearbook photo, he borrowed another kid's glasses. He doesn't wear glasses. There he is with this very serious look with glasses on. [I told him] Like 'Magnus, that is so subversive and funny. Totally my sense of humor.'"

Meanwhile, during a recent podcast interview, Magnus himself shared insight into what it was like growing up in the Ferrell household.

Magnus in embarking on a pop career
Magnus shared that he wasn't allowed to watch a lot of his dad's movies until he was much older, admitting that he'd never seen Blades or Glory, but insisted Step Brothers was one of his favorites.

Also asked if he ever gets embarrassed by anything his dad does, he was quick to confirm: "Yeah definitely."

Will and Viveca, who married in 2000, are also parents to Mattias – who grew up a keen sports player – and their youngest Axel who is now 15.

Will Ferrell and his wife with their two oldest children© Getty Images
Will Ferrell and his wife with their two oldest children

Will Ferrell's comments on being a dad

Will has shared candid insight into what it's been like raising three young men, especially when they misbehave.

"If they've been mouthing off or something, I turn up at dinner wearing just my underpants to warn them," he told AP in 2017. "I can only imagine, but I sometimes equate [parenting boys] to what it must be like running a prison."

He also told PEOPLE in 2017: "There is usually a high volume in the house. Whether they're having a great time or whether they're losing their minds, they are always yelling."

