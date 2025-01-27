Octomom and mom-of-14 Nadya Suleman honors octuplets' 16th birthday with rare photo and family update

The Octuplets are all grown up — and officially teenagers already!

Over the weekend, famed "Octomom" Natalie "Nadya" Suleman celebrated her eight kids' milestone 16th birthday.

The internet personality, 49, first shot to fame in 2009, when she became the first person to give birth to the world's first surviving octuplets, her kids Noah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Josiah, Jonah, and Makai.

In honor of the octuplets special day, Nadya took to Instagram and shared a rare photo of the eight posing together, along with a heartwarming tribute.

"Happy Sweet 16th birthday to Noah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Josiah, Jonah, and Makai! You are loved, valued, and appreciated more than words can express!" she first wrote.

The doting mom went on: "I am so blessed to have you all in my life, and excited and grateful for the journey we are about to embark [on]."

"God has loved and protected you all for the past 16 years, and has great plans for each and every one of you!"

She concluded: "I'll love you forever, I'll like you for always, as long as I'm living, my babies you'll be."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and marvel over how grown up they are, with one writing: "Look how beautiful they all are!" as others followed suit with: "Your daughter in the middle is your TWIN!! Wow! Beautiful family!" and: "Happy 16th birthday to the big 8!" as well as: "Great job mama! What a wonderful brood. You've done right!"

Nadya, who is originally from California, has six other children in addition to the octuplets. She married Marcos Gutierrez in 1996, when she was 20, though they split in 2000, and finalized their divorce in 2008.

She has conceived all 14 of her children through IVF, however her doctor Dr. Michael Kamrava has since been expelled from the American Society for Reproductive Medicine.

The doting mom gave birth to her first son, Elijah, in 2001, followed by daughter Amerah in 2002, son Joshua in 2003, another son, Aidan, in 2005, plus twins Calyssa and Caleb in 2006.