Princess Rajwa's baby bump evolution as she prepares to welcome first child with Prince Hussein

Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan are counting down the days until the arrival of their baby.

The pregnancy was first announced by the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan in April, making the royal baby the first grandchild for Hussein's parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

Saudi-born architect Rajwa has made a number of appearances throughout her pregnancy, including at King Abdullah's Silver Jubilee.

HELLO! takes a look back at the Princess' baby bump evolution as she prepares to welcome her little bundle of joy…

1/ 6 © Instagram / @alhusseinjo 28 April Red has been a consistent theme in her pregnancy style for Rajwa. Just weeks after the Royal Hashemite Court announced the couple's happy news, she celebrated her 30th birthday. Crown Prince Hussein shared this gorgeous photograph of his wife in a red shirt dress and statement gold earrings. It marked Rajwa's first appearance since her pregnancy news was announced.



2/ 6 © Alwakeel News / X 1 May In an exciting milestone for the mum-to-be, Rajwa went shopping for baby items in Amman and dressed her blossoming bump in a denim jumpsuit by maternity brand, Seraphine.



3/ 6 © Royal Hashemite Court 1 June Princess Rajwa looked beautiful in a red dress by Alice and Olivia during a maternity photoshoot. The pleated skirt cascaded elegantly over her growing baby bump and once again she accessorised with statement gold earrings.



4/ 6 © Royal Hashemite Court 9 June The royal mum-to-be looked absolutely stunning in a bespoke red embellished gown by Saudi designer Honayda Serafi to celebrate her father-in-law King Abdullah's Silver Jubilee in June. Its geometric embroidery featured the colours of the Jordanian flag as well as silver threads in a nod to the king's 25th year of his reign.



5/ 6 © Instagram 28 June Queen Rania shared a sweet portrait of Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa to mark Hussein's birthday in June, and the pregnant royal glowed in a cream satin dress by Rabanne, which flattered her baby bump beautifully.



6/ 6 © Instagram / @alhusseinjo 17 July Rajwa looked business smart in an empire-line style shirt dress from Max Mara as she and Hussein visited Digitales – a Jordanian company creating impactful content on social issues and mental health.

