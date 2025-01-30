Sting and Trudie Styler welcome 'precious' new family addition

Sting and Trudie Styler are so proud of their large, blended family and it's recently grown a little bit bigger.

The musician, famed for his solo career and his time fronting The Police, and his second wife, Trudie, an actress and director, share four grown-up children, plus Sting's eldest two from his first marriage, and eight grandchildren.

They're also proud dog parents and Trudie has shared many photos and videos of their beloved Irish wolfhound and their spaniel, whom she's named Spike and Finch, and she has now introduced her followers to a new golden retriever puppy!

Captioning the photo, Trudie, 71, wrote: "Meet Lenny!" and was immediately inundated with comments cooing over the gorgeous little pooch, who was bounding about their enormous garden at their mammoth estate in Wiltshire.

One person said: "So precious," and another wrote: "Lucky you and lucky Lenny." A third added: "Precious little baby."

Sting and Trudie's large blended family

Sting, 73, and Trudie, 71, are parents to: Mickey, 40, Jake, 38, Eliot, 33, and Giacomo, 28.

The singer – whose real name is Gordon Sumner – is also a father to his eldest two children, Joe, 47, and Fuschia Kate, 42, from his first marriage to Northern Irish actress Frances Tomelty.

© Getty Images Trudie Styler and Sting attend a red carpet for the movie "Posso Entrare? An Ode To Naples" during the 18th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 23, 2023

Trudie and Sting have eight grandchildren in total. We expect that the new addition will totally enamour the younger members of the Sumner family.

In a recent exclusive interview with HELLO!, Trudie explained that she was so proud of their grandchildren particularly as they live "device free" to keep their childhoods sacred.

© Instagram Sting and Trudie Styler married in 1992

"They're very hard working, all the kids, and are pursuing their own goals and dreams. And my grandkids," she said.

"I'm happy to say they're not allowed devices – their mums are very good about keeping them off the iPhones and internet. And I think as a result of that, they retain their childhoods a little longer, so I'm happy about that."

Meanwhile, Sting has also previously shared insight into his life as a dad and grandfather.

© Instagram/Sting Sting at his Wiltshire home

Despite having extremely famous parents, the 'Roxanne' hitmaker has insisted they've never been given a free pass when it comes to success.

Speaking with People magazine in 2020, he explained he wanted to make sure his kids were independent.

Trudie Styler and Sting are dog lovers

"They're not sitting there waiting for a handout at all, and I wouldn't want to rob them of that adventure in life: to make your own living. It's a wonderful and difficult thing to do.

"So I haven't promised them anything. I'll obviously help them if they're in trouble, but they're not waiting for a handout. They're too independent."