Smiling Stacey Solomon is strapped into a crane for latest home makeover

DIY queen Stacey Solomon will give anything a go, and on Thursday she proved just that as she strapped herself into a crane to redecorate her property! The Loose Women star was suspended high in the air to transform her home for the upcoming spooky season.

Although some may not agree with decorating for Halloween before September is even out, smiling Stacey looked thrilled to be adding some creepy additions to her home. She took to the skies in a telehandler operated by the local farmer to add life-sized golden skeletons to a huge tree outside her £1 million house, Pickle Cottage. The display was very impressive! Watch the video...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon is suspended in the air in the name of Halloween

The Sort Your Life Out star also shared a clip of her daughter Rose hugging a huge box full of skull decoration, so it seems she's also a big fan of the macabre festival like her famous mother.

The mum-of-five has already given her boudoir a Halloween transformation, complete with ghosts, pumpkins, witches' hats and spider decorations.

© Instagram Stacey has given her bedroom a spooky makeover

Her husband Joe wasn't happy about the switch up and in a recent video he could be heard saying: "I'm not walking around in a ghost house, alright? So, it's either Halloween or me" and the next clip revealed Stacey embracing the theme to the max. She penned: " "Me and my husband every September 1st… We all knew who I'd chose. Happy September everyone. My favourite time of the year is coming. Sorry not sorry @joeswash love [you] just not as much as pumpkins."

Stacey loves sharing home updates online

Some of Stacey's followers, as much as they love her content, couldn't help but side with Joe. "Way too early - come on. Joe is right on this one," one penned and another added: "As lovely as the range looks Stace and as much as I love you…please, no. It's September. Halloween is in October. Let’s stop making one day holidays two months long."

© Instagram The family home is gorgeous

Stacey lives at Pickle Cottage with Joe and her five kids - Zachary, 15, Leighton, 11, Rex, four, Rose, two, and one-year-old Belle. We love seeing glimpses into their busy family life and Stacey is now spending more time at home amid stepping back from work commitments such as her In The Style clothing range.

© Instagram Stacey restored an old pool that was originally at her £1.2 million home

Room by room, Stacey has added her own personal style creating a beautiful family home for her kids and one of the property's most sought after features is the giant pool in the garden which has been a hit over the summer months.