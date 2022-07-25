Stacey Solomon's £745 wedding shoes revealed after first look

Stacey Solomon is married! The Loose Women star married her fiancé Joe Swash in a romantic ceremony at their family home, Pickle Cottage on Sunday and we cannot wait to see the official wedding pictures.

The pair exchanged vows in front of Stacey's sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, Joe's son Harry, 15, and their two young children Rex, three, and Rose, nine months. The couple began dating in 2015 and had planned to tie the knot in July 2021, seven months after Joe popped the question on Christmas Eve.

Stacey has not yet shared any photographs from the big day - we have no idea what her dress is like, or who was in the bridal party, but we have had a glimpse of her wedding shoes, and they are pretty epic.

Taking to Instagram Stories the day before the main event, Stacey revealed to fans that her and her daughter's outfits had an element of matching. She said: "Rose's dress is being made from the off-cuts of my dress. So I wanted to make her some shoes to match mine. So I bought glittery bows from Etsy and stuck them on her baby shoes. Now we full match," she wrote, showing off Rose's white pumps with a sparkly bow just like her mother's flat, pointed-toe shoes.

Mach & Mach Double Bow crystal-embellished satin point-toe flats, £745, Net-A-Porter

It looks as if Stacey's wedding shoes are by high end brand Mach & Mach. Known as the 'White Double Bow Crystal-Embellished Satin Point-Toe' flats, they cost a cool £745 and are made in Italy from lustrous satin. The 'Double Bow' detail is topped with glistening crystals and they have adjustable ankle straps for a secure fit. Love!

Ahead of the big day, Stacey also shared her shocking hair transformation with fans, too. Gone were her famous red tresses, instead replaced with beautiful honey-blonde locks. Sharing a lovely snap of her new 'do, Stacey said: "Wedding Hair Done! It feels so so lovely to be blonde again.

"For some reason I just wanted to be back to me and my (not so natural but natural) for our special day. As much as I love changing to fun bright colours I didn’t want anything crazy for the wedding and just want to feel as me as possible.I love it so much. It was a process but it was sooo WORTH IT."

