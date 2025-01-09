The One Show star breaks silence after stepping down from popular BBC programme

Lauren Laverne announced on Thursday that she was stepping down from her BBC 6 Music breakfast morning show, although she will remain with the station with her show airing later in the day.

Taking to social media after her announcement, the One Show presenter penned: "Popped up on air @bbc6music with this handsome Dan today to announce that @nicholasgrimshaw will be the new 6Music breakfast show host, I will be moving to mid mornings and the wonderful @maryannehobbs_ will start a new show later this spring.

"These transitions are always more emotional than you'd imagine they might be, and for me that is very much about the incredible team in pic 2 - who made it such a joy to host the breakfast show every day for the past six years."

Lauren continued: "It's been a time of momentous change for me personally and we all went through a pandemic, during which we were on air for 4h every weekday. I can honestly say that no matter what life was throwing at us, it was truly a pleasure to go to work every single day.

© Instagram Lauren confirmed she would be leaving the BBC 6 Music breakfast show

"I always looked forward to seeing these faces, sharing brilliant music and hearing what our listeners had to say, and I will miss our team so much. I hope we made your mornings brighter and set you up for the day and I know Nick will continue doing that."

The 46-year-old concluded: "As for mid mornings, I can't wait to get started. Thank you for all the kind messages of encouragement and support today, and for listening to our station. We're all so lucky and proud to be part of it."

© Instagram Lauren made a return to the airwaves in November

The Desert Island Discs presenter had previously stepped away from her show following her cancer diagnosis last year. At the time, she told her followers: "I recently had a cancer diagnosis.

"It was (thank God) caught early and unexpectedly during a screening test and I am expected to make a full recovery. I'm in hospital at the moment and wanted to take this moment to say thank you: Firstly to the medical teams who have got me this far with incredible skill and kindness."

© Getty Lauren stepped away from her presenting duties following her cancer diagnosis, returning when she recovered

In November, following her successful treatment, Lauren started returning to her shows, including Desert Island Discs and The One Show.

Speaking about her return with co-host Alex Jones, Lauren said: "I feel great, I'm really pleased to be back. It's great to be back on the iconic sofa instead of watching at home. Largely I feel good because I've had so many lovely messages from viewers."

© Getty Lauren thanked fans for their support

