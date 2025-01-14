Chrissy Teigen shares bittersweet family update after evacuating home over L.A. wildfires

Chrissy Teigen is trying to find the silver lining amid the ongoing wildfire crisis in Los Angeles.

Over the weekend, the Cravings founder along with her husband John Legend, and their four kids, Luna, eight, Miles, six, Esti, two, and Wren, one, had to evacuate their home.

Now, the family has fortunately returned home, just in time to celebrate little Esti's second birthday.

On Monday, January 13, Chrissy took to Instagram and shared a "grateful" update from home.

Sharing a photo of a cake adorned with chocolate frosting and rainbow sprinkles, she wrote: "Feeling grateful to be back home. This is all I could muster up for Esti's birthday," along with crying emojis.

As of Tuesday, the two largest fires, the Palisades and Eaton fires, remained at only 15% containment.

25 people have died so far, thousands have had to evacuate, and Hollywood mainstays such as Billy Crystal, Martin Short, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Mandy Moore, Paris Hilton, and Miles Teller, among many others, have lost their homes.

Fans of Chrissy will likely notice that her daughter's birthday cake has two John Cena action figures on top of it, and one of them has a cake pop in his hand.

The actor and former wrestler is a recent, bewildering obsession of Esti's, which Chrissy recently revealed in a hilarious post documenting it.

She posted a compilation of photos and videos, and in the first video, Esti is seen holding up a plastic package of a John Cena doll, and asked by her mom who it is, she excitedly replies: "John Cena," and asks her mom to open it.

The doting mom-of-four shared more videos of Esti playing with the dolls, petting one of their dogs with them, plus even trying to put Chrissy's engagement ring on the doll.

"A few months ago, Esti mysteriously became obsessed with John Cena," Chrissy then shared in her caption, before adding: "So I got her more John Cena's and now she can’t do anything without a John Cena."