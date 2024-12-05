Chrissy Teigen shows off over the top celebration for daughter Luna, 8, following personal news

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are super supportive parents to their four children, so when their eldest child marked a special achievement, there was no doubt that they'd reward them and share the moment on social media.

Their eight-year-old daughter Luna already seems to be taking after her parents, as she appears to be stepping into the limelight of her school play. Chrissy took to social media to share that "Luna got the part in the Lion King she wanted!!"

© Getty John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their children, Miles and Luna

The mom-of-four led Luna and her younger daughter Esti through a parking lot in a video on her Instagram story, seemingly filmed by son Miles. The three girls held hands as Chrissy opened the boot to reveal a number of huge helium balloons, with some shaped like lions, to show how proud she was that her daughter got the role she wanted.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were so proud of Luna

Chrissy also held a bouquet of flowers as she cheered for her daughter and helped pull out the balloons. Luna went to hug a lion balloon to show her appreciation for the celebration.

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen celebrates Luna’s big achievement

The mom captioned the video that she "wasn't gonna open the trunk if the outcome was different but YAYYYYYYYYYY!"

As well as the balloons and bouquet, Chrissy organised a beautifully decorated cake with the words: "We Love You Luna!" inscribed on it, along with a number of iced flowers on top.

© Instagram Photo shared by Chrissy Teigen on Instagram November 2024 of her and husband John Legend's daughter Luna

In some ways, Chrissy's celebration for her daughter's achievement was as grand as how she spent her own birthday. Taking to social media, she gushed about having "the coziest birthday I could ever dream of," with her week being "full of babies and big kids and family and friends."

The mom-of-four took her family to Yangban in Los Angeles for her "dream birthday feast."

"Couldn’t have asked for a better week. Or a better life, really," she continued. "Thank you to every family member and friend who made it out, every nanny that let me sleep, and Ohio State for keeping everyone entertained (and umm mad)."

The supportive mom has had a busy year following her son Miles's diagnosis with type one diabetes. She told fans back in July about the stressful events that led to his diagnosis.

© Instagram Photo shared by Chrissy Teigen on Instagram July 31, 2024 announcing that her son Miles was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes

"A couple weeks ago, our Miles was sick, in the hospital, with a terrible case of shigella, an intestinal infection caused by bacteria in food or water. A lot of his friends were also sick with it, as they went to the same camp and well, it happens," she started."

© Instagram Photo shared by Chrissy Teigen on Instagram July 31, 2024 announcing that her son Miles was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes

"But the doctors knew something else was off about his blood tests," the mom explained. "I've learned since then that this is how so many young children end up being diagnosed with type-1 — going to the hospital for something completely different."

© Instagram Photo shared by Chrissy Teigen on Instagram November 2024 of her husband John Legend with their son Miles

"After more testing, we learned he is in the 'honeymoon period' of a lifetime of T1," she said. "Last night we gave him his first shot of insulin and here we go! A different, new world for us and we are certainly learning so much on the fly."