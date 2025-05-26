Peter Andre's children show their support to brother Junior in the sweetest way

The Andre clan are incredibly close-knit and they put this bond on full display when Peter supported his eldest son, Junior, at a football match.

However, it wasn't just Peter in the audience, as he was joined by two of his children, Amelia, 11, and Theo, eight, to cheer on the aspiring singer and sports star. The sweet moment was captured by a fan and reshared to Peter's Instagram Stories and Theo had the cutest way to show his support to his big bro.

The little man was seen sitting alongside Peter, mum Emily Andre and his older sister in a red shirt that carried Junior's name. Theo was seen leaning forward, as Peter and Emily linked hands behind him and Amelia sat on her mum's lap.

© Instagram Peter and the family showed up to support Junior

"Even Millie and Theo came to cheer on their big bro @officialjunior_andre," the fan said. "Look at the back of Theo's shirt."

In a separate post, Peter said how "proud" he was of Junior, who was playing for Goals 4 Gosh, a charity initiative that aims to raise money for the Great Ormond Street Hospital through football.

Junior's bond with siblings

Peter shares Junior with his ex-wife Katie Price, and the former couple are also parents to a teenage daughter, Princess.

Junior, 19, hasn't been afraid to share his pride in his younger siblings and last year, shared several sweet photos as he and Princess enjoyed a trip in Australia.

© Instagram Junior is close to his family

The singer couldn't have looked happier beside his influencer sister as they made the most of the sun-soaked location. One moment saw the pair beaming, wearing matching black outfits whilst out in the sunshine.

"Lil Australia trip [aeroplane emoji]," he captioned the post. Princess wore a strappy black sundress, her iconic ringlets swept back into an elegant low ponytail. Meanwhile, Junior kept it cool wearing a black vest, and a silver chain.

Junior is Peter's eldest child

A second photo of the sibling duo showed them pictured on the screen of a self-checkout camera.

And when Princess made a major career move later in the year, Junior made sure to share words of support. The youngster was named as an ambassador for Studio by Superdrug and on the announcement post, Junior commented: "Proud of you sis, always."