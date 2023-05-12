Margaret Qualley shows off epic engagement ring during rare appearance with famous fiancé

The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star is engaged to Jack Antonoff

Since twirling onto our screens as a crochet-clad hippie in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Margaret Qualley has cemented her place as a serious one to watch. The actress and dancer is the daughter of Four Weddings and a Funeral star Andie Macdowell, so talent is entwined within her DNA.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old made a rare appearance alongside her fiancée Jack Antonoff, lead singer of rock band Bleachers, as the couple attended the premiere of Sanctuary at Metrograph in New York. Margaret played upon her signature feminine style as she graced the scene in a black satin maxi dress featuring an embroidered floral bodice crafted from sequins and crystal - but all eyes were on her sparkling engagement ring.

The exquisite piece further boasted a square neckline and thick straps, infusing the star's look with some Chanel-inspired fifties references. She wore her recently-cropped hair tied back in a princess style half-up-half-down ‘do and opted for a natural makeup palette.

A sweet cherry red lip, a porcelain complexion, a dusting of rosy blush, and a thick brow offered up a cherubic glow.

A pair of modest point-toe black heels complemented the stiff yet chic train of her evening gown.

Margaret was accompanied backstage by her fiancé Jack, who cut a casual figure in Doc Martens, retro straight-leg jeans, a corduroy blue shirt, and a baseball cap. The musician embraced his wife-to-be, who flashed a glimpse of her beautiful engagement rings for all to coo over.

Margaret previously caused a media frenzy when she flashed her diamond in Cannes while promoting her film Stars at Noon – but the $100k ring from 38-year-old Jack is nothing like the ones owned by Margaret's famous mother Andie MacDowell.

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, shared his thoughts on the "timeless" rock, which she paired with black Chanel trousers and a shirt, and a ruffled Chanel Haute Couture gown at the Cannes Film Festival.

"Margaret's beautiful diamond ring looks to be 4 carats and I'd estimate the value is near $100,000 depending on the quality of the stone. The ring is made of either white gold or platinum and carries a timeless look," he said, adding: "With this artistic couple, the ring likely has some unique detailing near the diamond, giving it personal meaning and flair."

Who is Margaret Qualley?

Margaret Qualley was born October 23, 1994, to parents Andie MacDowell and Paul Qaulley.

Andie MacDowell has three children with her first husband, Paul Qualley who was a rancher and former model. Their eldest is Justin, who was born in 1986 but lives a private life away from the spotlight.

Andie and Paul welcomed their second child, daughter Rainey, in 1990. Like her mother, Rainey pursued a career in show business. In 2012, Rainey made her acting debut on the film Mighty Fine, which also starred Chazz Palminteri and her mother.

She has also appeared in other films such as Oceans 8, Perfect and the TV show, Mad Men. Away from acting, however, Rainey is best known for her music, which she releases under the name Rainsford.

Before Margaret followed in her mother's footsteps into acting, she started out training as a ballet dancer and working as model. In 2013, she made her acting debut in the film, Palo Alto and received high praise for appearing in HBO's The Leftovers.

More recently, she has starred in big blockbusters such as The Nice Guys and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, before landing a career-defining role in Netflix's Maid.

Andie was married to Margaret's father Paul Qualley for 13 years, but they split in 1999. She went on to marry her second husband Rhett DeCamp Hartzog in 2001, before divorcing three years later. The Four Weddings and a Funeral star also announced her engagement to Kevin Geagan in 2006, but the pair never walked down the aisle.

