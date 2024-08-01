Jennifer Lopez shares intimate glimpse into Hamptons life during ongoing time apart from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is glowing in a new glimpse into her luxurious Hamptons life, despite ongoing rumors of an impending split with her husband, Ben Affleck.

The 'Get on the Floor' singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to gush about her relaxing holiday, and to promote her spritz brand, Delola Cocktails.

In the video, J-Lo stunned in a flowing white sundress as she rode her bike to the local liquor store. She looked like a dream, with the sun illuminating her gorgeous figure and her flowing hair pulled into a ponytail. She completed the effortless look with large gold hoop earrings and gold aviator sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez is glowing as she promotes Delola Cocktails

She captioned the reel, "So many things I love about summer…Sunsets/Bike Rides/Beach Days/Lazy afternoons/And a refreshing @Delola Light Margarita on ice/@bottlehampton".

"Guys, I've been loving riding my bike this summer, and I'm going right now to the local liquor store," she told her 251 million followers in the video. "We're going inside to get some Delola cocktails; we've run out."

The latest addition to her sparkling spritz line is her "fav" Light Margarita flavour, which the mother of two went on the hunt for in the video. She perused the store's aisles for her brand and sweetly bought bottles of cocktail spritzers for the store's customers.

© Instagram / @delola Jennifer owns liquor brand Delola, specializing in spritz cocktails

She ended the video by returning to her Hamptons abode, calling out, "This is me…now, riding off into the sunset!"

Jennifer was referencing her latest album, This is Me…Now, and its accompanying film of the same name, released in February of this year.

The Instagram post comes after a lengthy time apart from her husband, Gone Girl actor Ben Affleck.

© Instagram The singer celebrated her birthday with friends and family, but Ben Affleck was nowhere to be seen

The pair have not been spotted together since May 19, when they attended a film event along with their children amidst separation rumors.

On the couple's second wedding anniversary on July 16, neither Jennifer nor Ben posted anything to celebrate the milestone and instead spent the day on opposite sides of the country.

© Instagram Ben also missed Jen's lavish Bridgerton-themed birthday party

Similarly, Ben missed Jennifer's lavish Bridgerton-themed birthday party a week later, instead opting to run errands back in Los Angeles rather than celebrate with his wife.

She thanked her fans after the big bash, writing in a lengthy Instagram post, "Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times."

© Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2 The pair were last spotted together in May 2024

"I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me. Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty and most importantly, your love." Could this be a statement directed at her husband in his absence?

In another nail in the coffin, Ben purchased his own bachelor pad in Los Angeles on J-Lo's birthday, reportedly worth $20.5 million, according to TMZ. The couple listed their $68 million Beverly Hills home on the market two months ago as rumors swirled of their impending divorce after just two years of marriage.