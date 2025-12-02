Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter Sunday receives sister Bella Kidman's support on solo move

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban may be in the midst of a split that was months in the making, with the news breaking in late September of their decision to divorce after nearly 20 years of marriage. But away from complicated family dynamics, their daughters are now thriving in the spotlight.

Case in point, their older daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, who stepped into the limelight in a brand new way on Monday, December 1, attending The Fashion Awards 2025 in London.

© Getty Images Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban attended The Fashion Awards 2025 in London

The model-on-the-rise hit the blue carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall solo, attending on behalf of Dior and dressed in a ripple-patterned blue dress with a structured neckline and gathered by the hip, creating a wrapped effect topped off with gray tulle.

The unconventional fit was topped off with black open-toed heels and her long chocolate brown locks styled sleek and straight, cascading down her shoulders. The 17-year-old Miu Miu muse was front and center for the night, appearing on stage to present Dior's Jonathan Anderson with Designer of the Year on behalf of the British Fashion Council.

© Getty Images She presented the Designer of the Year Award to Jonathan Anderson of Dior

"In case you still don't know who I'm talking about, the 2025 Designer of the Year…is Jonathan Anderson," Sunday announced in a video clip she shared on Instagram from the night, speaking confidently without the distinct Nashville twang that was audible in her tone when she made her modeling debut last year.

"What an exquisite honor presenting designer of the year to @jonathan.anderson at the british fashion awards," she penned alongside her Instagram post. "Endlessly grateful to Jonathan and @dior for having me. Truly such a dream." In its first few hours online, the post received a like from none other than her half-sister, Bella Cruise.

Isabella Jane "Bella" Kidman Cruise, 32, is the oldest of Nicole's four children. The actress, 58, adopted Bella and her brother Connor Cruise, 30, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise. Nicole and Keith, also 58, share daughter Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, 14, as well. Bella and Connor maintain notably private lives, and while they've shown their continuing close relationship with their dad, they've remained more private when it comes to their mom.

Sunday made her runway debut with Miu Miu in late 2024 after stepping out with her mom for the Balenciaga Haute Couture runway show in Paris just a few months prior. She has since gone on to walk the runway for the brand a handful more times, make showcases at Paris Fashion Week for brands like Chanel and Dior, and appear in campaigns for OMEGA.

The teen exclusively shared with HELLO! of the latter campaign: "In my life, a watch does not just tell the time, but it is an important accessory when creating an outfit. For me it's a piece of jewelry that I love to have on my wrist. It's not super weighted. It's light and delicate and I love that about this piece."

© Getty Images The teen began professionally modeling in 2024

"This watch gives me that little confidence boost when I wear it because of its shape and how it sits on my wrist," she continued. "I also like how versatile the more detailed styles can be, you can wear it with something casual and you can also wear it with something more occasional."