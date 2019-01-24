10 Photos | Beauty

10 times Meghan Markle proved she'll make an amazing mother

The Duchess is set to welcome her first child in spring

10 times Meghan Markle proved she'll make an amazing mother
10 times Meghan Markle proved she'll make an amazing mother

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex is just a few months away from welcoming her first child with husband Prince Harry, and beginning what is set to be an exciting chapter for the couple. The former Suits actress spoke about motherhood on several occasions before even announcing her pregnancy in May, saying it was her "dream to have a family". With her dreams set to come true this spring, we've rounded up all the moments that prove the Duchess will make an incredible mother.

Every time she touched her bump

Much has been said about the way Meghan has been touching her stomach throughout her pregnancy, but the instinctive way she cradles her bump may well be a sign of how much she cares for her unborn child, with some experts claiming that it can help mothers form a healthy connection with their babies.

Photo: © Getty Images
The way she interacts with children

Children seem to gravitate towards Meghan during her public engagements, and this sweet photo shows the moment the Duchess bent down to hug a toddler during her royal tour of New Zealand in October. She'll be a natural when it comes to her own.

Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan broke protocol to hug an aspiring actress during the couple's visit to Birmingham, and even shared some pearls of wisdom to ten-year-old Sophia Richards, telling her she can achieve anything she wants to, and that "one day she will see me as an actress".

Photo: © Getty Images
She's a great cook

Although they'll have staff on hand to help out with household jobs, Meghan will be able to whip up some tasty treats for her little one. The keen foodie has previously said she loves cooking for her friends and family, and recently treated her makeup artist friend Daniel Martin to avocado toast – served on a silver platter – at Kensington Palace.

Photo: © Getty Images
She's caring

The Duchess did her bit to support the people affected by the Grenfell fire tragedy by helping them to release their own community cookbook to raise vital funds to keep the Hubb Community Kitchen running. Meghan has visited the kitchen on several occasions and forged strong bonds with the local women, saying it was a real labour of love. That caring nature is sure to make her a great mother.

Photo: © Getty Images
Her sense of humour

Meghan has a strong sense of humour which helps her to bond with people of all ages – including Prince Harry's grandmother, the Queen. It's something she shares with husband Harry, which is sure to make them fun parents to be around.

Photo: © Getty Images
Her generosity

Should Meghan and Harry welcome a daughter, she's set to receive a special gift when she's older. The former actress bought a Cartier French Tank watch when she found out Suits was renewed for a third season, and told HELLO! in 2015: "I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version. I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day."

Photo: © Getty Images
Motherhood is one of her biggest dreams

Meghan has made no secret of her desire to become a mother, and said it was the thing she most wanted after becoming a successful actress. "It's all about balance, and I have so much happiness in my career and am fortunate to travel the world and see so many amazing things—it will also be nice to be anchored to something grounded and in the same place," Meghan told Lifestyle magazine in 2016. "Raising a family will be a wonderful part of that."

Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan's a good role model

Meghan will be able to set a positive example for the newest member of the royal family, and show them how to use their public profile for good. The Duchess used her own fame after joining Suits to champion gender equality by acting as a UN women's advocate, a cause she still supports since joining the royal family.

Photo: © Getty Images
She has a close relationship with her mum

The Duchess of Sussex has a strong bond with her mother Doria Ragland, and previously said that seeing her mum working hard and giving back to the community helped to shape her personality. Having compared their relationship to that of best friends, this is sure to be something she tries to emulate with her own child.

