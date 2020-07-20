While celebrities such as Jennifer Anniston, Adele and Gigi Hadid appear to be very successful in their respective careers, you may be surprised to hear that they have had varying levels of education, according to research from Degree Query.
Did you know that Kourtney Kardashian earnt a Bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts but Jennifer Lopez dropped out of college? We take a look at what subjects celebrities, including those with their own children, have studied in the past and where.
Beyonce Knowles
Beyonce may live in a £71million mansion in Bel Air with her husband Jay Z, but she grew up and attended school in Texas. The mum-of-three went to Alief Elsik High School in Houston.