Can you guess which celebrities dropped out of school?

10 celebrities whose education may surprise you - from Beyonce to J.Lo

Nichola Murphy
beyonce
While celebrities such as Jennifer Anniston, Adele and Gigi Hadid appear to be very successful in their respective careers, you may be surprised to hear that they have had varying levels of education, according to research from Degree Query

Did you know that Kourtney Kardashian earnt a Bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts but Jennifer Lopez dropped out of college? We take a look at what subjects celebrities, including those with their own children, have studied in the past and where.

 

Beyonce Knowles

Beyonce may live in a £71million mansion in Bel Air with her husband Jay Z, but she grew up and attended school in Texas. The mum-of-three went to Alief Elsik High School in Houston.

jennifer-aniston-school
Jennifer Aniston

She may be known for playing ditsy character Rachel Green in Friends, but actress Jennifer Aniston graduated high school after studying at New York school Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. So she clearly always knew her strengths!

gigi-hadid
Gigi Hadid

Model Gigi Hadid's chosen area of study may surprise you! According to Degree Query, Gigi earnt a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Psychology from The New School, a private research university in New York City.

 

kourtney-kardashian-high-school
Kourtney Kardashian

The most educated out of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kourtney Kardashian earned a Bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Arizona.

kim-kardashian-school-photo
Kim Kardashian

While Kim Kardashian and her siblings Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all earned a high school degree, they appeared to go about it in very different ways. Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim attended Marymount High School, like her sister Khloe.

kylie-jenner-school
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and her sister Kendall, on the other hand, spent part of their education at home, being homeschooled. 

 

jennifer-lopez
Jennifer Lopez 

Perhaps most surprisingly, J.Lo was a college drop out. After finishing high school, the Hustlers actress attended Baruch College in Manhattan but left before graduating. It doesn't appear to have impacted her career at all; she's still one of the most well-known singers and actresses with an envy-inducing set of abs!

cristiano-ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Who knew the famous footballer didn't even make it through high school? At the age of 14, Cristiano Ronaldo was supposedly expelled from high school and, instead, channelled his energy into his chosen sport - football. Judging from his success, we doubt he has any regrets!

adele
Adele

Adele has won a number of BRIT awards over the years and looking back at her education, we can see why! The Rolling in the Deep singer attended The BRIT School in London where she studied Performing Arts & Technology.

 

natalie-portman
Natalie Portman

Even celebrities choose to go back to school sometimes. Natalie Portman may have already been a successful actress, but she studied Psychology at Harvard University between 1999 and 2003 - all while continuing to film the Star Wars prequel trilogy!

