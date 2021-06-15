﻿
8 Photos | Beauty

Cristiano Ronaldo's son is his double! 7 cutest photos to prove it

Cristiano Jr is the spitting image of his father!

Cristiano Ronaldo's son is his double! 7 cutest photos to prove it
You're reading

Cristiano Ronaldo's son is his double! 7 cutest photos to prove it

1/8
Next

Royals who married more than once: From Meghan Markle to Princess Anne
Grace Lindsay
Cristiano Ronaldo's son is his double! 7 cutest photos to prove it
Photo: © Instagram
1/8

We all know Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the most famous footballers in the world, but what you might not know is that he is also a huge family man. The Portugal Euro 2020 star has four beautiful children, three-year-old daughter Alana Martina, four-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo and 10-year-old son Cristiano Jr.

RELATED: Best places in London to watch the Euros 2020: From rooftop bars to outdoor pubs

The ex-Real Madrid footballer shares lots of sweet snaps on social media when spending time with his children, and we can’t get over how much his eldest son looks just like him. Keep on reading to see all the ways in which Cristiano and Cristiano Jr are more alike than you think…

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo's fans can't get over new home photo with girlfriend Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo's son is his double! 7 cutest photos to prove it
Photo: © Getty Images
2/8

They have the same dress sense

The professional footballer took his son to the world premiere of Ronaldo back in 2015 and they sported the most adorable father-and-son suit combo. Cristiano Jr looked just like his dad in his navy number and smart black shoes.

Cristiano Ronaldo's son is his double! 7 cutest photos to prove it
Photo: © Getty Images
3/8

They share the same interests

It's no surprise that Ronaldo's son loves football just as much as him, but did you know that when Cristiano signed with Juventus F.C. in 2018, his eldest was enrolled in the Juve youth system, and has been scoring plenty of goals since.

Cristiano Ronaldo's son is his double! 7 cutest photos to prove it
Photo: © Getty Images
4/8

Their smiles are practically identical

We love this photo of Cristiano with partner Georgina Rodriguez and son Cristiano Jr at the FIFA Football Awards in 2016, just look at their matching cheeky grins!

Cristiano Ronaldo's son is his double! 7 cutest photos to prove it
Photo: © Getty Images
5/8

They copy each other's every move

How cute is this photo of the famous father and son watching a tennis tournament together? Cristiano Jr is copying his dad's every move.

Cristiano Ronaldo's son is his double! 7 cutest photos to prove it
Photo: © Getty Images
6/8

They love sporting matching hairstyles

We don't know who is copying who when it comes to their matching hairstyles, but they are both a big fan of short back and sides.

Cristiano Ronaldo's son is his double! 7 cutest photos to prove it
Photo: © Getty Images
7/8

Sunglasses are their favourite accessory

The stylish father and son rocked matching sunglasses as they watched fellow sportsman Rafael Nadal in 2014.

Cristiano Ronaldo's son is his double! 7 cutest photos to prove it
Photo: © Getty Images
8/8

They have an unbreakable bond

Our hearts melted when we saw this snap of Cristiano and his son having a cuddle on stage in Switzerland. It's clear to see that the two have an unbreakable bond, and we can't wait to see Cristiano Jr follow in his father's footsteps.

DISCOVER: Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his children's incredible playroom as he celebrates twins' birthday

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.